"He's a top, top outstanding player" - Joe Cole hails 'unbelievable' Chelsea star

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has applauded Mason Mount for his "unbelievable" performance last night. The English player scored a hat-trick against Norwich City in the Premier League, but Thomas Tuchel believes he's waited too long to end his goal drought.

Chelsea obliterated the Canarians during their visit to Stamford Bridge. The Blues scored seven goals in an emphatic win to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.

Joe Cole hasn't stopped gushing over Mason Mount's performance and described him as an "outstanding player." Here's what he said:

"He does [get credit] from people in the game. I've never met one ex-player or one coach who doesn't appreciate him. He's a top, top outstanding player, he's becoming one of the most important players in the country. But there's an unusual level of fans - I don't know if it's rival fans or whatever - who don't quite get it."

He added:

"You want to sit them down in front of a touchscreen and educate them and show them that what this kid does is unbelievable."

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel has revealed how important the three goals were for Mason Mount. He had not started a game in a while because of an injury. Furthermore, he hadn't scored a goal in his last seven appearances for the Blues.

The German coach stated how scoring three goals is going to give Mount a lot of confidence. Also because Chelsea will have to manage their next few games without Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. The former limped off because of a hamstring issue during the game against Malmo, while the latter had his ankle injured.

Chelsea continue to dominate the Premier League

Norwich looked defensively composed in the initial few minutes of the game. However, it didn't take long for things to go downhill.

Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea before goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James ensured Chelsea had a hefty lead going into half-time.

Ben Chilwell scored the fourth goal for the Blues twelve minutes into the second half. He became the first English player since Frank Lampard to score in four consecutive games for Chelsea.

Mount bagged his second for the night after scoring a spot kick. To make matters worse for Daniel Farke’s side, he scored yet again in injury time, taking Chelsea's tally to seven for the night.

Chelsea v Norwich City - Premier League

Here's how Thomas Tuchel responded to his team's emphatic win:

"I don’t want to get carried away too much. We’ve played four times in a row as favorites and I like the humble approach and approach we set our own standards. If you have a bit of luck and have more chances, you get more confident – we are capable of scoring four or seven goals, which is good. There will be other closer games and [we must] be prepared for that when it arrives."

A positive result means Chelsea remain at the top of the table with 22 points. Behind them are second-placed Manchester City, who beat Brighton 4-1 at The Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea's next Premier League outing will be at St James’ Park next Saturday, as they take on Newcastle United.

