“He’s answered a lot of critics” - Ian Wright hits back at Arsenal transfer decision 

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has won the hearts of many courtesy of his brilliant displays for Switzerland in the European championship this summer. Former Gunners star Ian Wright has showered praise on the player, questioning the club's reported plan to offload him.

Wright was quoted as saying:

"That is the best I’ve ever seen him [Xhaka] play. I feel for him because he’s someone I’ve been very critical of in the past and when you see a performance like that, do you blame him or the coaches for not getting those performances out of him in the past?"

AS Roma are preparing their new bid to sign Granit Xhaka. They’re now feeling confident as personal terms are agreed, Xhaka is pushing to join Roma as priority... and he knows how strongly Mourinho wants him 🔴🇨🇭 #ASRoma #AFC



Arsenal are open to sell Xhaka after signing Lokonga. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

"I've never seen him used to that effect. There’s no way Arsenal should be selling a player that can play like that, at that level.

"So unfortunately for us it looks like he is going but I’m delighted for him because he’s answered a lot of critics. He was magnificent."

The Premier League legend further stressed: "Can I say something about Granit Xhaka? I was delighted to see how well he played, that’s the best I’ve ever seen him play.

"He was everywhere, he done everything and it looks like he’s probably going to Roma. He’s not been my favorite player but what we saw in that game was a complete midfielder who was used properly.

"Seeing him play that well and knowing what we need at Arsenal, it’s a shame we never got performances like that for whatever reason. It’s a shame."

Granit Xhaka was one of the Arsenal players who were mostly criticized for the club's mediocre performances last season. The Gunners finished in eighth spot on the Premier League table, meaning they won't take part in any European competition next term.

Xhaka, meanwhile, was able to find his feet and provide a perfect answer to critics with his incredible performances for Switzerland in the European championship this summer. He played an influential role in his nation's run to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Xhaka dazzled at the Euros

What next for Arsenal and Xhaka?

Before Euros 2020, everything suggested that Arsenal would offload Granit Xhaka this summer. There have been several rumors linking the player with a departure from the Emirates Stadium.

However, a series of outstanding displays at the tournament appears to have turned the situation in favour of the midfielder. It is looking more likely that Arsenal will change their minds and keep the Swiss international in north London for at least another year.

