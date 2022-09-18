"He's dying to get going" - Christophe Galtier explains why new PSG signing has barely featured this season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has said that new signing Hugo Ekitike is still acclimatizing to his new surroundings, addind that he is set to earn more minutes in the future.

Ekitike, 20, joined the Parisians from Stade de Reims on a season-long loan with a £30 million obligation to buy next summer. Playing second fiddle to Kylian Mbappe, the striker has featured in just 67 minutes of action, appearing only from the bench on five occasions.

A mobile forward and clinical finisher, Ekitike shot to prominence after becoming the highest-scoring player below the age of 20 last season across Europe's top five leagues. He netted 11 times and contributed four assists in 26 appearances for his boyhood club.

Speaking to L'Equipe (via HITC),

"Hugo is a player with incredible potential. He is discovering the highest level. He needs some sessions to find the right level and to create a connection with the attacking unit."

He added:

"He is progressing enormously and is very good in training. He is dying to get going. The good times will come very quickly, and he will have lots more game time very soon."

With Mauro Icardi out on loan to Galatasaray, Ekitike has a proper opportunity to establish himself as a vital squad member this campaign. He is expected to start matches in the domestic cup competitions for his new club and will hope to impress Galtier in the process.

PSG's much-vaunted offensive trio have recently been in explosive form. While Mbappe has netted 10 times in eight matches this season, Messi has registered five goals and eight assists in 10 games. Neymar has contributed 11 goals and seven assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.

PSG, who are currently on an unbeaten run in Ligue 1, will next face Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (September 18).

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in talks to sign for PSG as a free agent next year

According to DiarioGOL, PSG advisor Luis Campos is in talks with out-of-favor Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio to convince him to join the Ligue 1 champions. The 26-year-old is keen on leaving Los Blancos due to a lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Asensio, who is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, has racked up just 43 minutes of action this season, scoring once in three substitute appearances. Overall, he has registered 50 goals and 24 assists in 238 matches for Real Madrid.

