“He’s not going to win the league for Arsenal” – Agbonlahor claims Gunners won’t win Premier League if 23-year-old plays

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that Arsenal can't win the Premier League title with Eddie Nketiah leading their attack.

He made this known in the wake of the Gunners' disappointing 3-1 home defeat to now-League toppers Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium last night (February 15).

They were handed a huge blow in the title race as they surrendered their lead at the top of the league against a resilient City team. Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland were enough to secure all three points for the Citizens.

Arsenal @Arsenal Heads up and onto the next. Heads up and onto the next. https://t.co/uejk9vwUH0

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been heavily criticized for being wasteful in front of goal during the encounter, despite having a couple of clear-cut chances.

The Gunners failed to take their chances in front of goal during the game and were eventually punished by a ruthless Manchester City attack.

One of the Gunners' players who has been singled out for being was being wasteful last night was striker Nketiah. The 23-year-old centre-forward had a bad day in the office after missing a couple of goal-scoring chances.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Nketiah could have had a hat trick tonight. At this level that's the difference Nketiah could have had a hat trick tonight. At this level that's the difference

Such has now seen former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor state that Mikel Arteta's team won't be able to win the league with Nketiah leading their attack. He said:

“He’s done totally well, but he’s not a world-class striker. Manchester City had a world-class striker and he showed that yesterday with his finishing and hold-up play."

He continued:

“Eddie Nketiah is not a world-class striker. If he is a striker that can go five, six, seven, eight games and fill in for Gabriel Jesus, yes he is? But he’s not going to win the league for Arsenal.”

The English forward has been the man leading the attack for the Gunners in the absence of first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker picked up an injury at the FIFA World Cup with his national team and had to undergo surgery.

Nketiah, on the other hand, has so far scored an impressive nine goals in 29 games for Arsenal this season in all competitions. Four of those have also come in the Premier League.

Alan Shearer backs Arsenal star to overcome his mistakes against Manchester City

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has offered support to Gunners striker Nketiah, who was guilty of missing clear-cut chances against City last night.

Shearer revealed that although Nketiah will find it hard to sleep after his missed chances, the striker will overcome his mistakes in the next game. He said (via Metro):

"He won’t sleep tonight. But you have always got the chance to rectify your mistake and three days’ time he will hopefully put on in the back of the net and he won’t remember this."

Nketiah has scored 32 goals and provided three assists in 121 games for Arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes