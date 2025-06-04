"He's never happy with what he does" - When Luka Modric picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Luka Modric once offered his two cents on the never-ending GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two icons have divided the entire world with their dominance over the last two decades.

The Croatian midfielder is set to leave Real Madrid this summer and is reportedly close to joining AC Milan. After 13 successful years in the Spanish capital, Modric announced his decision to leave the club as a free agent last month.

Modric played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for six years at Madrid, winning titles and facing Lionel Messi's Barcelona in numerous enthralling encounters.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' in March 2023, Modric said of Ronaldo (via SPORTbible):

"The most special thing about Cristiano Ronaldo? His work ethic. He always wants more and more. He's never happy with what he does. This is amazing. The demand he put on himself and the team was unbelievable."

"I think everyone will agree that Cristiano was one of the best, if not the best player for Real Madrid. In terms of scoring goals, titles, individual records, team trophies, he was so influential. He was a leader on and off the pitch. It was such a pleasure to play with him all these years and to win so many trophies together," he added.

However, Modric had earlier opined that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. After Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said:

"I hope he will win this World Cup, he is the best player in history and he deserves it. He is playing a great World Cup, he shows quality and greatness in every game."

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are prepared to offer Modric a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

Rio Ferdinand names successors to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former player Rio Ferdinand has named Desire Doue and Lamine Yamal as football's next biggest rivalry after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United legend's comments came after Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) maiden Champions League triumph this season. PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final on May 31, with Doue bagging two goals and an assist.

Meanwhile, Yamal has developed into one of the best players in the world with Barcelona at the age of just 17. The Spaniard put in some excellent performances in Europe in the 2024-25 season, contributing five goals and four assists in 13 games.

Speaking after PSG's victory in Munich, Ferdinand said (via The Standard):

"A really special mention for Doue, a 19-year-old kid playing on the biggest stage like it's a playground at the back of his house. Have we seen now, we've had two players who dominated world football for many, many years of our generation in Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

He added:

"Lamine Yamal going into this was a superstar but didn't get to the final. Lit up the quarter-final and the semis. Doue's done it now in the final, have we seen a changing of the guard of the two players likely to be them players?"

