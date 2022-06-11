“He’s not the same as Pau Torres” – Spanish football expert identifies ‘issue’ and explains concern with Chelsea target Jules Kounde

Football expert Sid Lowe has explained why he has concerns over Chelsea target Jules Kounde.

Kounde, 23, is being heavily linked with a move to the Blues, with Daily Mail reporting that Thomas Tuchel's side are leading a £50 million race for the defender.

The French centre-back has impressed for Sevilla in La Liga, making 44 appearances last campaign while also scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

Thomas Tuchel wants Koundé and he wants Premier League move. Chelsea are prepared to open talks once sanctions will be over. Chelsea have no intention to give up on Jules Koundé even if Sevilla have already sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa.Thomas Tuchel wants Koundé and he wants Premier League move. Chelsea are prepared to open talks once sanctions will be over. Chelsea have no intention to give up on Jules Koundé even if Sevilla have already sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa. 🔵 #CFCThomas Tuchel wants Koundé and he wants Premier League move. Chelsea are prepared to open talks once sanctions will be over. https://t.co/w3Hvb2Ey0e

His performances at the heart of Julien Lopetigui's defense have earned praise, but Lowe, an expert on Spanish football, has identified issues in the defender's game.

He began by heaping praise on the Frenchman, telling Football London:

"I think Kounde is a wonderful footballer. You get a defender who reads the game well, who's good at the defensive stuff as well.

However, Lowe believes the Blues might run into an issue should they sign the 23-year-old:

"Part of the issue might be how exactly you want to satisfy him because he wants to play the game. He sometimes has this - what appears to be - a free role from centre-back

He continued,

"I don't think he's a modern centre-back, certainly from a Spanish point of view, in the sense of the obsession of bringing the ball out from the back, although he can absolutely do that.

"He likes to carry the ball out from the back rather than being the passer. So for example, he's not the same as Pau Torres, or Gerard Pique. I've watched a lot of games this season from right behind the goal and every time I've been really impressed with his ability to take the ball in compromising positions, to run his way out if he gets put under too much pressure."

"I suppose the only concern for him might be, as centre-backs go, certainly in the Premier League, he's not very big, That said, he's a good athlete and can jump high. He wins his fair share of headers, but not loads."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Interesting comparisons between Jules Kounde & Trevoh Chalobah. Interesting comparisons between Jules Kounde & Trevoh Chalobah. https://t.co/rNAnNfo6Yx

Chelsea looking to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly is a reported transfer target for Chelsea

American billionaire Tedd Boehly's £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea is set to give Thomas Tuchel a huge summer budget to target defensive acquistions.

As mentioned above, the Blues are the current frontrunners for Jules Kounde and they are reportedly interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Napoli are demanding €40 million for the towering Senegalese centre-back.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer the 30-year-old wages of €10 million per-year to lure him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Tuchel is in dire need of defensive reinforcements with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen having departed for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

