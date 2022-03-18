He’s the one who would back to bring trophies back" - paddy Kenny comments on Manchester United's pursuit of managerial target

Manchester United are currently working on the appointment of their next permanent manager, with Ralf Rangnick's interim stint set to be over at the end of the season. Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has urged the Red Devils to go all out and lure Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to Old Trafford.

There's a big question mark on the German's future at Stamford Bridge after the Blues were hit with multiple sanctions by the UK government recently. The club is expected to have new owners as soon as possible, which casts uncertainty on the fate of those who are connected with it.

Thomas Tuchel joined Chelsea midway through last season and managed to make history by leading the club to a Champions League triumph. He also helped them claim both the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, which skyrocketed his reputation. Paddy Kenny believes the tactician is a proven manager Manchester United need to appoint.

“He’s proved what a great manager he is,” the Irishman told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild. “What he did at Chelsea last season was unbelievable. That team was not close to winning the Champions League before he arrived. Then they have gone on and won the Club World Cup. It’s just brilliant."

He added:

"It’s no surprise that Man United want him to come in. We don’t know what’s happening at Chelsea. The whole thing is changing every day so we have no idea what might happen."

Paddy Kenner further made another bold claim that there are not many managers in the football world right now who are superior to Thomas Tuchel. According to him, the German is the tactician Manchester United need to return to winning trophies regularly.

“If Tuchel becomes available, there are few better managers out there than him. He’s the one who would back to bring trophies back,” the former Sheffield United goalkeeper said.

Rumors suggest Manchester United interested in appointing Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as their manager

When did Manchester United last win a trophy?

The last time Manchester United won a trophy was in May 2017, when they defeated Ajax 2-0 to lift the Europa League under the guidance of Jose Mourinho. That season (2016/17), they also claimed the Carling Cup and the Community Shield.

Since then, the Red Devils haven't claimed a trophy despite going close a couple of times, including reaching the Europa League final last season, which they lost to Villareal. They're set to endure another trophyless outing this term, having already been eliminated from every cup competition. They are struggling to make top four in the Premier League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy