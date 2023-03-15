"He would be in top of the list" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta names tennis superstar Rafael Nadal as one of his idols

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named tennis great Rafael Nadal as one of his idols. The Gunners boss was asked about which sportsperson he idolizes and took time to praise Nadal.

Speaking ahead of his side's Europa League last 16 second-leg clash with Sporting CP on Thursday (March 16), he said (via football.london):

"I cannot think but I’m sure there are a lot. Someone I admire for a long time is Rafa Nadal. For me he would be in top of the list for sure."

The Spaniard holds his compatriot in high regard and with good reason. Nadal has become a tennis icon during his 22-year professional career. He has won 92 ATP singles titles, including 36 Masters titles, with 63 of these on clay courts. El Nino was voted the greatest Spanish athlete of all time in a poll conducted by Spanish magazine Marca in 2020.

Nadal's trophy cabinet is stacked full of titles and Arteta is looking to follow suit with his Arsenal side. The Gunners boss has overseen an incredible season at the Emirates, with his men top of the Premier League. They hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with 11 games to go.

The duo have met in the past, with Arteta watching Nadal prepare for the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. He uploaded a picture of himself with the tennis superstar.

Nadal didn't win Wimbledon that year but has won the competition twice. He is a football fan and has reportedly been positioned as the potential successor of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal boss Arteta played down links to Real Madrid

Arteta insisted he's happy at Arsenal.

Arteta's superb campaign with Arsenal hasn't gone unnoticed as Real Madrid have been linked with the Spanish coach. There are question marks over the future of Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos trail Barcelona by nine points at the top of the La Liga table.

However, the Gunners boss rubbished claims he could leave the Emirates for the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

"It’s things that managers or players can’t control what is written. What I can tell is that I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here and extremely proud and grateful to do what I’m doing in this football club. That’s it."

Arteta has two years left on his contract with the north London giants after signing a new deal last April. He has overseen 100 wins in 167 matches and led his side to the FA Cup in his first season in charge.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes