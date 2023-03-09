"Can't control what is written" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up on links to Real Madrid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has seemingly ruled out leaving the Emirates for Real Madrid. The Spaniard is overseeing a superb season with the Gunners. They sit top of the Premier League, winning 20 of 26 league games.

Reports claim that Madrid are interested in Arteta as Carlo Ancelotti's potential replacement. However, Arteta has expressed his happiness at the Emirates despite the links to Real Madrid. He said (via football.london):

"It’s things that managers or players can’t control what is written. What I can tell is that I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here and extremely proud and grateful to do what I’m doing in this football club. That’s it."

DailyAFC @DailyAFC 🗣 Arteta in 2019: "I want to attack. I want to dominate the opponent. I want the opponent to play in their own half and I have to be able to tell the players what's going to happen before it happens."



Arteta was appointed Gunners boss in 2019 and led his side to the FA Cup in his first season in charge. He endured a topsy-turvy 2021-22 campaign, with the north Londoners being pipped by Tottenham Hotspur to fourth place in the league.

However, this season is turning out to be one to remember for Arsenal. Arteta has not only got his side racing towards their first league title since 2004. He has also implemented an exciting attacking style of play and has rarely got it wrong in the transfer market. The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho, and Leandro Trossard have all contributed to a brilliant campaign.

Real Madrid are being linked with several coaches as Ancelotti's future is. Reports claim that he is the favorite to succeed Tite as Brazil's national team coach. The Italian's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2024.

Arsenal are keen on taking advantage of Real Madrid's Marco Asensio's contract situation

Arsenal are keen on signing Asensio as a free agent.

Asensio's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season and the Spaniard has rejected their first renewal offer. He has lacked game time under Ancelotti this season, starting 10 of 31 games across competitions. He has scored six goals and provided five assists.

Potential suitors are weighing up approaches for Asensio as he creeps into the final months of his contract. This includes Arsenal, with SPORT reporting that the Gunners are looking to swoop for the Spanish attacker if he doesn't extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti was unsure whether Ancelotti would sign a new deal with Madrid. He said (via SportsMole):

"I don't yet know if he's going to stay or not. He has a contract and I'm not overly concerned because we have some very important challenges this season and he is contributing. He will make the right decision together with the club."

Asensio has won the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga title on three occasions during his time at the Bernabeu. He has made 266 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 55 goals and contributing 29 assists.

