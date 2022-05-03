“He was treating some Manchester United players like boys” – Rio Ferdinand picks Chelsea star as young player of the year 

Rio Ferdinand has picked Chelsea's Reece James as the Premier League Young Player of the Season. The Manchester United legend pointed at the defender's importance in the starting XI while revealing why he was going for the Englishman.

Reece has been a vital part of Chelsea's starting XI this season but has missed a few games due to injuries. He has missed a total of 19 games but has still scored 6 goals and assisted seven in his 34 games.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I probably should've scored but life goes on."



Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand was full of praise for the Chelsea youngster. He highlighted his performance at Old Trafford and said:

"I'm going to go Reece James [for Premier League young player of the season]. I just think the importance that he has in this team, when he doesn't play in that team now they miss him massively. He has a massive impact in that team. I watched him at Old Trafford the other day… he was treating some Man United players like boys. That's how good he is, how comfortable he looks now. I've seen him on loan at Wigan playing centre-back, playing in midfield. He's so versatile. His passing range is off the charts. Just his all-round general play, the composure, the physicality, his defending one-v-one. I think he's got everything."

Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea's Reece James

Thomas Tuchel has also been full of praise for Reece James and claimed he wanted two of him in the starting XI.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "When I see today Reece James play and we missed him for 12 weeks, I am very impressed we are still in the top three."



The German manager wants to use him as a center-back in 45% of the games, and as a wing-back in the rest.

"I would love to have two of Reece James, that would solve the problem, it's like 55% towards wing-back and 45% towards the back three. It depends a little bit on how the opponent plays against us. Do we expect a lot of possession, how is their structure for their offensive transition. For this it can sometimes be helpful for Reece to play in the back three and be the first guy to cover in the transition and to not be involved in the attack. We have his speed and physicality in the protection of the opponents counter-attack."

Reece has a couple of years left on his contract but is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar.

