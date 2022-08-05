“He works very hard, he gives everything and doesn’t stop running” – Aguero lavishes praise on ‘quiet boy’ who ‘has all the conditions to succeed’ at Manchester City

Sergio Aguero believes Julian Alvarez will be a huge success at Manchester City as he is 'very eager to grow.'

The 22-year-old forward signed for the Cityzens from River Plate in January, but spent the second half of the campaign at the Argentine giants on loan.

Alvarez scored 36 goals in 96 appearances during his time in Buenos Aires, as well as scoring his first Argentina goal earlier this year. He also netted on his competitive debut for City in the Community Shield against Liverpool last weekend.

GOAL @goal It only took Julian Alvarez 12 minutes to score his first Manchester City goal It only took Julian Alvarez 12 minutes to score his first Manchester City goal 🙌 https://t.co/4OqACfvlOF

Aguero, who has a statue built in his honor outside the Etihad Stadium, has backed his fellow Argentina striker to succeed in the Premier League. The legend told Stake.com (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

"Julian has all the conditions to succeed at City. He has already shown it in the two games he played in which he even scored a goal and against Liverpool no less. He is a quiet boy who seems shy but when it comes to training and going out to compete, he is one of the best.

"He works very hard, he gives everything and doesn't stop running. He is a locomotive and very eager to grow. The advice is to be himself. Let him listen and try to absorb all the teachings. With that and his ability, he will be able to compete at the best level."

⁹ 8x🏆 @ErlingRoIe We finally got to see Julian Alvarez’ doing his celebration in a City shirt We finally got to see Julian Alvarez’ doing his celebration in a City shirt https://t.co/euNUSuRR5U

Sergio Aguero questions Manchester City's decision to allow Raheem Sterling to leave

While the retired striker praised the new City attacker, Aguero questioned his old club's decision to allow Sterling to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The 27-year-old scored 131 goals in 339 Manchester City appearances across seven seasons. Sterling only had a year left on his contract, so the Sky Blues decided to cash in.

Aguero feels the club may regret that decision, as he stated (per The Mirror):

"I don't understand the sale of Sterling, there are times they (City) make strange decisions."

The Premier League legend, who scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for City, was also unimpressed by Erling Haaland's debut against Liverpool. The Norwegian superstar missed some great opportunities to open his account as the English champions lost 3-1.

On Haaland, Aguero quipped:

"He was too used to Germany, Haaland thought he was alone, then Van Dijk arrived and said 'welcome to the Premier League'."

