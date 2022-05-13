Hearts vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

The final matchday of the Scottish Premiership takes place this weekend and will see Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle Park on Saturday afternoon.

Hearts have struggled for form of late but have already secured a Europa League playoff spot next season. They were beaten 2-1 by Motherwell in their last game, struggling to create enough tangible chances despite dominating possession.

Hearts sit third in the league standings, with 61 points from 37 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday as they gear up for their cup final next weekend.

Rangers are in superb form and are now looking forward to two finals in the coming week. They picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over Ross County in their last game and could easily have doubled that tally with the number of quality chances they created.

The Gers have picked up 86 points from 37 games this season and are guaranteed to finish as runners-up. They will be looking to end the league campaign with maximum points.

Hearts vs Rangers Head-to-Head

There have been 76 meetings between Hearts and Rangers. The hosts have won just 12 of those games while the visitors have won 52 times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

Thursday's game will mark the fourth of five meetings between the two sides this season as they are set to lock horns in the Scottish Cup final later this month.

Hearts Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Rangers Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Hearts vs Rangers Team News

Hearts

Toby Sibbick came off injured in Hearts' last game and will miss this weekend's match as a result. Craig Halkett and Beni Baningime are both injured as well and will miss out.

Injured: Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Toby Sibbick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

The visitors will be without the services of Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Ianis Hagi this weekend as they are all injured. Meanwhile, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack are both doubts for the game.

Injured: Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Hearts vs Rangers Predicted XI

Hearts Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ross Stewart; Alex Cochrane, Stephen Kingsley, Taylor Moore; Gary Mackay-Steven, Andrew Halliday, Peter Haring, Ben Woodburn, Nathaniel Atkinson; Liam Boyce, Josh Ginnelly

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey; Scott Wright, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Hearts vs Rangers Prediction

Hearts are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last three games. They are, however, unbeaten in their last seven home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Rangers are on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have lost just one of their last nine. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Rangers

Edited by Peter P