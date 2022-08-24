Hearts vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23

Hearts will entertain Zurich at the Tynecastle Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday.

The first leg in Zurich last week ended in a 2-1 win for the Swiss club. Hearts got the game off to a solid start with Lawrence Shankland giving them a 22nd-minute lead. Zurich fought back with first-half goals from Adria Guerrero and Blerim Dzemaili to take the win.

With only one goal separating the two teams, Hearts have a good chance of securing qualification for the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2004.

Hearts vs Zurich Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time last week, where Zurich eked out a narrow win. So Hearts will look to return the favour here.

Hearts form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Zurich form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Hearts vs Zurich Team News

Hearts

Club captain Craig Gordon and defender Stephen Kingsley missed the crucial Scottish Premiership game against Celtic, which Hearts lost 2-0, but will return here.

Craig Halkett's hamstring injury will keep him out of this game. He was forced off just minutes into the first leg last week in Switzerland.

Heart of Midlothian FC @JamTarts Gearing up for Thursday night Gearing up for Thursday night ⏳Gearing up for Thursday night https://t.co/dJwVX5nhoi

Injured: Craig Halkett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zurich

The visitors have a clean bill of health for their trip to Edinburgh. That has played a key role in their four-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hearts vs Zurich Predicted XIs

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Craig Gordon (GK); Michael Smith, Alexander Cochrane, Kye Rowles, Stephen Kingsley; Jorge Grant, Peter Haring; Alan Forrest, Liam Boyce, Barrie McKay; Lawrence Shankland

Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Lindrit Kamberi; Adrian Guerrero, Ole Selnaes, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Džemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Donis Avdijaj, Tosin Aiyegun

Hearts vs Zurich Prediction

The Jam Tarts have home advantage, which could come in handy, but they have a deficit to surmount. Their two defeats across competitions this season have come away, while at home, they have scored six goals in two games.

Zurich, meanwhile, have snapped their poor recent form. In their last four games, they have kept two clean sheets and scored ten times. Given their better form, the Swiss club should win the game and the tie.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Zurich

