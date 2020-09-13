Hebei China Fortune vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Hebei China Fortune are set to play Beijing Guoan at the Suzhou City Stadium on Tuesday in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Hebei China Fortune come into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss to Chongqing Lifan on Friday at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium. Goals from Fernandinho, Alan Kardec and Adrian Mierzejewski secured the win for Chang Woe-ryong's men. Marcos Vinicius scored the consolation goal for Hebei China Fortune in the second half.

Chongqing Dangdai beat Hebei CFFC 3:1. Despite conceding a goal early in the match, Chongqing made a comeback thanks to 3 goals of foreign players. The 3rd goal is amazing: Luiz Fernandinho dribbled past several players and set up for an easy finish from Adrian Mierzejewski. pic.twitter.com/CpFFipa3fI — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 11, 2020

Beijing Guoan, on the other hand, comfortably beat Tianjin TEDA 2-0 on Thursday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Goals from Zhang Yuning and Renato Augusto ensured that Bruno Genesio's side emerged victorious.

Hebei China Fortune vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

In nine previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Hebei China Fortune have won four games, while Beijing Guoan have won five.

Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 win for Beijing Guoan. An own goal from Feng Gang and strikes from Zhang Yuning and John Hou Saeter sealed the victory for Beijing Guoan. Dong Xuesheng's second-half goal proved to be scant consolation for Hebei China Fortune.

Hebei China Fortune form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-W-L-W-L

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-D-W-D-W

Hebei China Fortune vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Hebei China Fortune have no injury concerns, with manager Xie Feng expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Beijing Guoan will be without the services of midfielder Piao Cheng, who is out with an injury. Other than that, manager Bruno Genesio looks likely to have the rest of his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei China Fortune vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bao Yaxiong, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chengdong, Zhao Yuhao, Yin Hongbo, Paulinho, Samir Memisevic. Wang Qiuming, Ricardo Goulart, Marcos Vinicius

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hou Sen, Jin Taiyan, Kim Min-jae, Yu Yang, Li Lei, Chi Zhongguo, Nico Yennaris, Renato Augusto, Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu, Zhang Yuning

According to a source from China, Lazio now take the pole position in a chase for Kim Min-jae. Their offer is close to Beijing Guoan's expectation(€15m). The 3 parties are negotiating (Lazio, Beijing Guoan, Kim Min-jae's representative) some details but they are close to a deal. pic.twitter.com/uTbhaajMft — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 12, 2020

Hebei China Fortune vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Hebei China Fortune will be unhappy with their performance against Chongqing Lifan. Much will depend on the attacking partnership of Marcos Vinicius and Ricardo Goulart, who look likely to lead the line for their club.

Beijing Guoan, on the other hand, will rely on the attacking quality of Spain international Jonathan Viera and former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu, as well as China international Zhang Yuning, who have all been in good form of late.

Prediction: Hebei China Fortune 1-3 Beijing Guoan

