Hebei China Fortune vs Shanghai SIPG prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Hebei China Fortune are set to play Shanghai SIPG at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium tomorrow in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Hebei China Fortune come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Shijiazhuang Ever Bright on Monday. Goals from Muriqui, Matheus and Oscar Maritu secured the win for Afshin Ghotbi's side. Ren Hang scored the consolation goal for Hebei China Fortune, before being sent off late in the second half.

Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, beat Tianjin TEDA 4-1, courtesy of goals from Odil Ahmedov, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic and Oscar. Zhao Honglue scored a late goal for Tianjin TEDA, but to no avail.

Former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has opened up on his struggles adapting to life in China a year after joining Shanghai SIPG pic.twitter.com/V1otaEMsAT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2020

Hebei China Fortune vs Shanghai SIPG Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Shanghai SIPG hold the clear advantage. They have won six games and drawn three.

Their most recent match ended in a 4-0 victory for Shanghai SIPG. Braces from former West Ham United and Stoke City attacker Marko Arnautovic and Ricardo Lopes sealed the deal for their side.

Hebei China Fortune form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-W-W-W-L

Shanghai SIPG form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-W-W-W

Hebei China Fortune vs Shanghai SIPG Team News

Hebei China Fortune will be without defender Ren Hang, who was sent off in the game against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright. Other than that, there are no known injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ren Hang

Meanwhile, Shanghai SIPG have no injury worries ahead of the encounter. They recently announced the signing of Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy from Brighton and Hove Albion, but he won't be able to play in this match.

✍️ @AaronMooy has today completed a permanent move to Shanghai SIPG FC.



👊 Thanks for your efforts for the Albion, Aaron!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 28, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei China Fortune vs Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI

Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bao Yaxiong, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Ding Haifeng, Yin Hongbo, Wang Qiuming, Zhao Yuhao, Ricardo Goulart, Marcao, Buya Turay

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling, Fu Huan, Yu Rui, Wei Zhen, Wang Shenchao, Odil Ahmedov, Yang Shiyuan, Oscar, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic, Lu Wenjun

Hebei China Fortune vs Shanghai SIPG Prediction

Hebei China Fortune are nine points behind Shanghai SIPG. They have interesting attacking players in the form of Ricardo Goulart and Marcao, and they will have to be at their best to get a positive result against Shanghai SIPG.

Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, have envious options in attack. Brazil international and former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is a key player, as is Austria international Marko Arnautovic and Brazil international Hulk. Those three alone mean that Hebei China Fortune are in for a tough time in this match.

Prediction: Hebei China Fortune 0-2 Shanghai SIPG

