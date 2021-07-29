Hebei vs Tianjin Tigers prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Hebei and Tianjin Tigers will trade tackles on Saturday at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium, with three points on the line on matchday 10 of the Chinese Super League.

The Tigers come into the game on the back of a debilitating 4-1 defeat to Changchun Yatai on Wednesday. Erik's first-half brace, added to goals by Junior Negrao and Serginho, guided Yatai to a convincing victory.

Hebei picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Dalian Pro. Wei Zhang scored the match-winner in the 21st minute.

That victory helped Hebei climb up to fourth place in Group B of the CSL, having picked up 14 points from eight games. They are just two points off top spot and a victory would boost their title aspirations.

Tianjin Tigers are in seventh place, with five points from eight matches.

Hebei vs Tianjin Tigers Head-to-Head

Hebei have eight wins from their last 11 games against Tianjin Tigers. One previous match ended in a draw, while Tigers have two wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May, when Hebei picked up a 1-0 victory thanks to Yin Hingbo's first-half goal on matchday three of the current campaign.

Tianjin Tigers have just one victory this season, with five defeats registered from eight games. Hebei have lost two of their eight league games, winning four.

Hebei form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Tianjin Tigers form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Hebei vs Tianjin Tigers Team News

Hebei

Defender Ximing Pan has been sidelined with a torn ligament and will be out of action for several weeks. There are no suspension concerns for Hebei FC.

Injury: Ximing Pan

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers

There are no known injury worries for Tianjin Tigers. Goalkeeper Teng Shankun was substituted in the first half of the defeat to Changchun Yatai and his place in the starting lineup could be taken by Fang Jingqi.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Hebei vs Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI

Hebei Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yaxiong Bao (GK); Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Chengdong Zhang, Lin Cui; Ole Selnaes, Qiuming Wang; Xuchen Yao, Hui Zhang, Hongbo Yin; Wei Zhang

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Fang Jingqi (GK); Qian Yumiao, Jin Yangyang, Li Songyi, Jiarun Gao, Zhou Tong; Jules Iloki, Chen Kerui, Zhao Yingjie, Shi Yan; Magno Cruz

Hebei vs Tianjin Tigers Prediction

Tianjin Tigers' defensive struggles see them grant goalscoring opportunities to opposition attackers but Hebei's conservative style of play means they might not take advantage.

Xie Feng's side have been on an upward trajectory this term and we are predicting a narrow victory for Hebei.

Prediction: Hebei 1-0 Tianjin Tigers

Edited by Shardul Sant