5 RBs who could replace Hector Bellerin at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is set to take charge of his second full season at Arsenal. After a rather disappointing 2020/21 season, a lot is expected from them this season. Arsenal seems to be very active in the transfer market so far, with several players being linked with moves to and away from the club. They have also completed the signing of left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica.

The club needs to make a lot of changes if they are to compete for the top four again, and one of those changes is at right-back. Hector Bellerin has been a superb player for the last seven years, having worked his way up through the academy. He also established himself as a first-team regular under Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Arteta, and has made over 230 appearances for Arsenal. Bellerin has also been a part of whatever little success Arsenal have had recently, winning three FA Cups and three Community Shields with the Gunners.

However, over the last two seasons, the Spaniard's performances have declined, and it looks as though both he and Arsenal need a fresh start. According to several reports, Arsenal are open to selling him if the right offer arrives and Bellerin himself fancies a move away from the club as well.

If Bellerin leaves to join a new club, signing a new right-back will be a key part of Arsenal's transfer plans. Here is a look at five players they should target:

#5 Denzel Dumfries

After an impressive performance at the Euros, Dumfries has been attracting a lot of interest from top clubs

There have been no concrete rumors linking Denzel Dumfries to Arsenal so far. But after an impressive showing for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, several big clubs have reportedly shown interest in the PSV player.

The transfer is a bit of a long shot, but it is definitely worth mentioning him on this list if Arteta is serious about turning things around at Arsenal. Dumfries himself has openly admitted that he could leave PSV this summer. With a valuation of just £14.4 million according to Transfermarkt, he is well within Arsenal's price range.

However, with several top European clubs interested in him, luring him to Arsenal could prove to be a challenge for Arteta and Edu. The Gunners find themselves in a rebuilding phase, and they need to be able to sell their project well to attract the best possible talent.

#4 Max Aarons

After helping Norwich back to the Premier League, Max Aarons has been linked to several top clubs

Max Aarons was linked with Arsenal last summer after he was one of Norwich's standout players in the 2019-20 season that ended in relegation. However, he decided to stay at Norwich to help them gain promotion back to the Premier League and has once again been tipped to move for big money.

After impressing in the Premier League and the Championship last season, Aarons has proved he can hold his own with the best. He is widely regarded as one of the most promising young full-backs in England.

Aarons would also instantly fulfill Bellerin’s homegrown spot in the squad and fit Mikel Arteta’s system very well as an attack-minded full-back. He averaged 1.4 key passes and 1.4 dribbles per league outing in 2020-21, via WhoScored, with Bellerin managing a much lower 0.8 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per game.

Aarons would be an amazing signing for Arsenal and a long-term investment that is bound to eventually pay off. But with several clubs interested and his English nationality, Aarons' price could skyrocket very quickly. Arsenal need to act fast if they are to sign him this summer.

