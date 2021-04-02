Heerenveen vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Heerenveen are set to play host to Ajax at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

Heerenveen come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Ron Jans' Twente at the Abe Lenstra Stadium. Heerenveen registered four shots on target compared to Twente's one but were unable to find the net.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Ruud Brood's ADO Den Haag 5-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in their most recent Eredivisie game. Goals from right-back Devyne Rensch, striker Brian Brobbey, Mexican centre-back Edson Alvarez, Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic and midfielder Davy Klaassen ensured victory for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Heerenveen vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 27 games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the semi-final of the KNVB Cup, with Ajax beating Heerenveen 3-0. Goals from Netherlands international Davy Klaassen, former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic and Brazilian attacker David Neres secured the win for Ajax.

Heerenveen form guide in the Eredivisie: D-L-W-L-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-D-W

Heerenveen vs Ajax Team News

Heerenveen

Heerenveen will be without young United States of America international Ulysses Llanez Jr. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Johnny Jansen is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ulysses Llanez Jr.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of the versatile Daley Blind and young Brazilian forward Antony, while there are doubts over the availability of right-back Noussair Mazraoui, centre-back Jurrien Timber and striker Sebastien Haller. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is suspended.

Injured: Daley Blind, Antony

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller

Suspended: Andre Onana

3134 - Daley Blind recorded more touches (3134), passes (2687) and recoveries (263) than any other player for @AFCAjax in all competitions this season. Blow. pic.twitter.com/XQ2SHqvZ7h — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 1, 2021

Heerenveen vs Ajax Predicted XI

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Erwin Mulder, Sherel Floranus, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pawel Bochniewicz, Rami Kaib, Lasse Schone, Tibor Halilovic, Mitchell van Bergen, Joey Veerman, Arjen van der Heide, Siem de Jong

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg, Devyne Rensch, Edson Alvarez, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohammed Kudus, David Neres, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Brian Brobbey

⚪️🔴⚪️ Dušan Tadić = 22 assists for club and country this season 🔥#UEL pic.twitter.com/mNMDKMk1wH — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 31, 2021

Heerenveen vs Ajax Prediction

Heerenveen are currently 10th in the Eredivisie table, and have won only one of their last five league games. Young midfielder Joey Veerman has been a key player so far, former Ajax forward Siem de Jong could lead the line.

Ajax, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table, 11 points ahead of 2nd-placed PSV Eindhoven who have played a game more. Daley Blind's injury-enforced absence could prove to be crucial though, both for Ajax and the Netherlands.

Ajax will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-3 Ajax

