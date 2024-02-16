Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Heidenheim will welcome league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to the Voith-Arena in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form recently and registered their first win of the year last week, defeating Werder Bremen 2-1 in their away game.

Lennard Maloney scored his first goal of the season in the 12th minute, while Jan-Niklas Beste doubled their lead six minutes later. Heidenheim moved into the top 10 of the league table following their first win of the year.

The visitors maintained their unbeaten run in all competitions as they eased past reigning champions Bayern Munich with a 3-0 home win last week. Wing-backs Josip Stanišić and Álex Grimaldo were on the scoresheet in the first and second halves, respectively. Jeremie Frimpong, who came on in the 65th minute, bagged the third goal in the fifth minute of added time.

They opened up a five-point lead over Bayern Munich in the league standings and will look to continue their fine form in this match.

Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns twice thus far and met for the first time in the Bundesliga earlier this season. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with a home win for each side.

Bayer Leverkusen registered a comfortable 4-1 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Heidenheim are unbeaten in their last eight league outings, recording four wins. Five of their seven wins in the Bundesliga this term have come at home.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven league outings and have scored 16 goals in that period.

The hosts have seen fewer than 2.5 goals scored in five of their last six games.

Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The hosts have done well in their debut Bundesliga campaign and are currently in ninth place in the league table. They head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten run and returned to winning ways after four consecutive draws last week.

They are unbeaten in their last six home games, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. There is no update in team news for head coach Frank Schmidt, and Marnon Busch faces a late fitness test.

Die Werkself recorded a statement 3-0 win over Bayern Munich last week, making their claim for the league title even stronger. They have a 100% record in three games across all competitions this month, scoring eight goals while conceding just twice.

They have scored at least twice in eight of their 10 away games in the Bundesliga this season, and will look to build on that form. Top-scorer Victor Boniface remains sidelined with a groin injury. Granit Xhaka picked up a thigh strain against Bayern last week but has recovered quickly and is an option for Xabi Alonso in this match.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form and are expected to contest this match closely. Nonetheless, considering the visitors' unbeaten run and better goalscoring record, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álex Grimaldo to score or assist any time - Yes