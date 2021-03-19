Hellas Verona vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of high-octane fixtures this weekend as Atalanta take on Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Gentegodi Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona are in ninth place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have endured a slight slump in recent weeks. The Gialloblu suffered a 3-2 defeat against Sassuolo last weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have staged a recovery after a poor start to their Serie A campaign and are now in fourth place in the league table. La Dea eased past Spezia last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Qual è la tua parata preferita del nostro festeggiato in questa stagione? 🧤🎂

What's your birthday boy's save of the season so far? 🥳

— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) March 18, 2021

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Hellas Verona and Atalanta are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight matches apiece out of a total of 19 games played between the two teams.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Hellas Verona. Atalanta have improved over the past few months and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-D-D

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-W-W

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Team News

Kalinic is unavailable for this game

Hellas Verona

Nikola Kalinic, Ronaldo Vieira, and Ebrima Colley are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game. Hellas Verona are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Ronaldo Vieira, Ebrima Colley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Duvan Zapata, Hans Hateboer, and Bosko Sutalo are nursing injuries at the moment and are ruled out of this match. Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic are likely to lead the line for Atalanta this weekend.

Injured: Duvan Zapata, Bosko Sutalo, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Silvestri; Giangiacomo Magnani, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Marco Faraoni; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Kevin Lasagna

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Luis Muriel, Josip Ilicic

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta are a formidable force under Gian Piero Gasperini and their innovative tactics have caused Serie A's teams a host of problems. La Dea have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Hellas Verona are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will have to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Atalanta

