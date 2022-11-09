Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November 2022

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Hellas Verona lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side at the Marcantonio Bentegodi on Thursday.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Preview

Hellas Verona are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have been surprisingly poor so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Monza over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Bianconeri eased past Inter Milan by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 14 of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's four victories.

Hellas Verona have won two of their last five games against Juventus in the Serie A and have been more successful only against Cagliari and Spezia in the competition since 2020.

Hellas Verona have won three of their last five home games against Juventus in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in the 12 such matches preceding this run.

Juventus have won only one of their last seven Serie A matches played on a Thursday, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 margin against Cagliari in 2014.

Hellas Verona have suffered eight consecutive defeats in the Serie A for the first time in their history and have lost 10 of their 13 league games this season.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have improved under Massimiliano Allegri in recent weeks and played their hearts out against Inter Milan last week. The Bianconeri have a few issues to address at the moment and will need to work hard to secure a top-four finish.

Hellas Verona have endured a dismal season so far and face an uphill battle to avoid relegation. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Juventus

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes

