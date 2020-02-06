Hellas Verona vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus will face Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday

Hellas Verona are set to play host to Juventus in what promises to be a riveting Serie A clash at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Saturday evening.

Ivan Juric's men are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning three and drawing four matches, and will be looking to maintain their position in the top half of the league table after a draw against Lazio on Wednesday put them in ninth place.

Meanwhile, Juventus will be hoping to build on their 3-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday and sustain their lead at the summit of Serie A as closest challengers Inter Milan continue to breathe down their necks in second place.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus predictably have the upper hand over Hellas Verona heading into Saturday's clash as they have won seven and lost only one of their last 10 games against the Veneto-based outfit. Their last encounter ended in favour of the Bianconeri as Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo both found the net in a game that ended in a 2-1 scoreline.

Hellas Verona form guide: W-W-D-W-D-D

Juventus form guide: W-W-W-W-L-W

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Team News

Verona will likely be without the services of Sofyan Amrabat after he picked up a straight red card during their 1-1 draw against AC Milan last weekend. Eddie Salcedo and Emmanuel Badu will also not feature this weekend due to a knee injury and contused laceration respectively.

Injuries: Eddie Salcedo, Emmanuel Badu

Doubtful: Andrea Sanzi

Suspension: Sofyan Amrabat

Meanwhile, Juventus are expected to be without Sami Khedira, Merih Demiral and Girogio Chiellini due to long-term injuries. Danilo, who has been on the sidelines due to a knee injury, will undergo a late fitness test before the game but he is unlikely to make a start.

Injuries: Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral, Sami Khedira

Doubtful: Danilo

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Gunter, Kumbulla; Faraoni, Veloso, Pessina, Lazovic; Zaccagni, Verre, Borini

Juventus Predicted XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Matuidi, Bentancur, Pjanic; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Higuain

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction

The last few weeks have witnessed Hellas Verona transform into a rejuvenated unit with a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions aided by their impressive performances in draws against third-placed Lazio and eighth-placed AC Milan. They also possess a splendid home record with four wins from their last six games at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

However, Juventus' ruthless tendency at the business end of the season and the rediscovery of their goalscoring form courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo will likely mean they will comfortably seal off a win over Hellas Verona to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Verdict: Verona 0-2 Juventus