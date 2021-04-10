Hellas Verona vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are battling for European qualification this season and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona are in eighth place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The home side eased past Cagliari last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, have failed to hit their peak this season and currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The Biancocelesti have improved in recent weeks and will want to make a statement against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 10 matches out of a total of 18 games played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed only five victories against Lazio and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Hellas Verona. Lazio struggled to make their mark on the day and will need a much better performance this weekend.

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-L-W

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-L-L

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Team News

Hellas Verona need to win this game

Hellas Verona

Ronaldo Vieira is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game against Lazio this weekend. Matteo Lovato received his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matteo Lovato

Joaquin Correa is unavailable for this game

Lazio

Luiz Felipe and Patric are recuperating from injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be included in the squad. Joaquin Correa and Manuel Lazzari are serving suspensions and have also been sidelined for this game.

Injured: Luiz Felipe, Patric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joaquin Correa, Manuel Lazzari

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Silvestri; Federico Dimarco, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Kevin Lasagna

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic; Mohamed Fares, Senad Lulic, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have not been at their best this season and will need a string of victories to revive their European fortunes in the coming months. The Biancocelesti have registered three victories on the trot in the Serie A and will want to turn their season around this month.

Hellas Verona have punched above their weight this season and are perfectly capable of pulling off yet another upset this weekend. Lazio are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Lazio

