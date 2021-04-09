Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another round of important matches as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Atletico Madrid find themselves at the top of the La Liga standings at the moment but will have to work hard to maintain their lead over Real Madrid and Barcelona. Los Colchoneros suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat against Sevilla last weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

Real Betis have exceeded expectations this season and will be intent on pulling off another upset this weekend. The Andalusians were held to a 1-1 draw by Elche last weekend and will want to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Real Betis and have won 22 games out of a total of 38 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed only seven victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Luis Suarez scored a goal on the day but remains unavailable for this encounter.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-W

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Real Betis have a few injury concerns

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Ruiz received his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Victor Ruiz

Atletico Madrid have a depleted squad

Atletico Madrid

Advertisement

With Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcos Llorente both suspended, Atletico Madrid will have to find alternative midfield solutions for this game. Luis Suarez is injured and will also be unavailable against Real Betis this weekend.

Injured: Luis Suarez

Doubtful: Moussa Dembele, Vitolo

Suspended: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Sidnei, Aissa Mandi, Emerson, Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Borja Iglesias

💪🆙😃



It's been a couple of difficult months, but, as you said, with sacrifice and positive energy, everything will come your way.@MarcBartra pic.twitter.com/wQr1Zr6JHw — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) April 9, 2021

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Koke, Hector Herrera, Thomas Lemar, Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco; Joao Felix, Angel Correa

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed an excellent season under Diego Simeone but their recent form has not been up to the mark. The Spanish giants have a slender one-point lead over Barcelona and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Real Betis have punched above their weight this year and will want to pull off another upset on Sunday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Arsenal history