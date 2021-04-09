Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Sociedad are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on Valencia in an important fixture at the Mestalla on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Valencia are in 12th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. Los Che suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Cadiz last week and cannot afford another mishap in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have punched above their weight this season and will want to win this game. La Real played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will want to bounce back against Valencia this weekend.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against Valencia and have won 11 games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams. Valencia have managed only eight victories against Real Sociedad and will want to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Valencia. Maxi Gomez scored the winning goal on the day and might feature on the bench this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-L

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-D

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Team News

Valencia have a few injury concerns

Valencia

Jasper Cillessen is currently recuperating from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Maxi Gomez, Cristiano Piccini, and Eliaquim Mangala are also carrying knocks and might not be risked in this game.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen

Doubtful: Maxi Gomez, Cristiano Piccini, Eliaquim Mangala

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns to account for with David Silva, Aihen Munoz, Asier Illarramendi and Luca Sangalli ruled out of this game. Martin Zubimendi and Igor Zubeldia are carrying suspensions at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: David Silva, Aihen Munoz, Luca Sangalli, Asier Illarramendi

Doubtful: Mikel Merino, Joesba Zaldua, Miguel Angel Moya, Jon Guridi

Suspended: Igor Zubeldia, Martin Zubimendi

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Ander Guevara, Roberto Lopez, Mikel Oyarzabal; Portu, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have a massive list of absentees to contend with and will need to dig deep into their squad to field a good team for this game. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak have been excellent this year and will need to step up this weekend.

Valencia have been impressive in recent weeks but still have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Real Sociedad

