Hellas Verona vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Hellas Verona are set to play host to Napoli at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Hellas Verona come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna last Saturday at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. A first-half penalty from Italy international Riccardo Orsolini was enough to secure the win for Bologna.

Napoli, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Andrea Pirlo's Juventus in the final of the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata sealed the deal for Juventus.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold a clear advantage. They have won 12 games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Napoli beating Hellas Verona 2-0. Goals from Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik and Mexican forward Hirving Lozano secured the win for Napoli.

📌 | SSC Napoli can confirm that Arkadiusz #Milik has joined Olympique de Marseille on loan until 30 June 2022 with an obligation to make the transfer permanent. pic.twitter.com/HuMs6fSuSt — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 21, 2021

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: L-W-D-W-L

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-D

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Team News

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona manager Ivan Juric will be unable to call upon the services of French midfielder Adrien Tameze and Portugal international Miguel Veloso. Striker Andrea Favili and midfielders Ronaldo Vieira and Marco Benassi are also injured.

There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Federico Ceccherini.

Injured: Andrea Favili, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Ronaldo Vieira, Marco Benassi

Doubtful: Federico Ceccherini

Suspended: None

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz and Nigerian attacker Victor Osimhen, who have both tested positive for COVID-19.

There are doubts over the availability of French full-back Kevin Malcuit.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin Malcuit

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Victor Osimhen, Fabian Ruiz

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri, Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Giangiacomo Magnani, Davide Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Federico Dimarco, Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Nikola Kalinic

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Elseid Hysaj, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Prediction

Hellas Verona have impressed under the management of Ivan Juric. They sold many of their stars last summer, including centre-back Amir Rrahmani, who joined Napoli. They are currently ninth in the league table, within touching distance of the European football qualification spots.

Napoli, on the other hand, are third in the league table, and have assembled a good squad. Belgian forward Dries Mertens continues to be crucial, while the likes of Hirving Lozano and Tiemoue Bakayoko have looked good under Gennaro Gattuso.

Hellas Verona have done well, but Napoli should have enough to triumph.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Napoli

