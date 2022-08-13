Hellas Verona vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The 2022-23 edition of Serie A features its first set of fixtures this week as Napoli take on Hellas Verona on Monday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona finished in ninth place in the Serie A standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat against Bari last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table last season and have been impressive in recent months. The Neapolitans were held to a 0-0 draw by Espanyol in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have an impressive record against Hellas Verona and have won 14 out of the 23 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed three victories against Napoli and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Napoli. Hellas Verona finished the game with ten men on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Hellas Verona form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Napoli form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Team News

Hellas Verona have a point to prove

Hellas Verona

Federico Ceccherini picked up an injury against Bari last week and has been ruled out of this fixture. Antonin Barak was benched in the Coppa Italia and will likely return to the starting line-up this week.

Injured: Federico Ceccherini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a good squad

Napoli

Napoli have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal this week. The Neapolitans have made a few signings in the transfer market and will need their new recruits to step up against Hellas Verona.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Bruno Amione; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Antonin Barak, Darko Lazovic; Thomas Henry, Kevin Lasagna

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljjif Elmas; Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have a new-look squad this season and have plenty of work to do to keep up with the league's Milanese giants. With Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens leaving gaping holes behind them, the likes of Hirving Lozano and Victor Osimhen will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden in the coming months.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset this weekend. Napoli are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 0-1 Napoli

