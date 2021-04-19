Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021  

Henan Songshan Longmen will welcome Shenzhen FC to the Huadu Stadium Stadium on Wednesday for a matchday one fixture in the Chinese Super League.

This will be the two sides' first game in over five months and they will be looking to kickstart the new campaign on a winning note.

The hosts finished ninth in the CSL last season and should have ambitions of finishing higher this term. Shenzhen FC narrowly avoided relegation with their 13th-placed finish.

The 2021 CSL will kickoff tomorrow. It's the official promo trailer for the new season. Unfortunately Jiangsu FC(Suning), the reigning champion, is not in the trailer. pic.twitter.com/GDmfVCVTUm — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 19, 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the sides and they are evenly matched based on previous games.

Both sides have registered six wins apiece, while four matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when John Mary scored a brace to inspire Shenzhen FC to a 3-1 away win.

Henan Songshan Longmen were last in action in November 2020. On that occasion, extra-time goals from Henrique Dourado and Fernando Karanga helped them to a 2-1 victory over Tianjin Tigers in the Super League playoffs.

Shenzhen FC defeated Henrique Dourado 2-1, with John Mary and Lin Gao getting on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: N/A

Shenzhen FC form guide: N/A

Also Read: 5 players who saved their careers by moving to the Chinese Super League

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

The hosts don't have any injury or suspension worries and manager Javier Pereira has a relatively full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shenzhen FC

Shenzhen FC manager Jordi Cruyff does not have any injury or suspension concerns to worry about ahead of the season-opening game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shenzhen FC released their official team photo of the 2021 season. Left: Juan Fernando Quintero, the biggest signing of CSL before the 2021 season(How does he look like here?). Right: Jordi Cruyff and Alan Kardec. pic.twitter.com/MoLckHiCmu — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 16, 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shi Chenglong (GK); Luo Xin, Gu Cao, Huang Chang, Abduwali Ablet; Yang Guoyuan, Zhao Yuhao, Tim Chow; Henrique Dourado, Buya Turay, Fernando Karanga

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Liu; Yeljan Shinar, Xu Haofeng, Zhang Yuan, Morteza Pouralinganji; Mubarak Wakaso, Juan Fernando Quintero, Zheng Dalun; Frank Archampong, Alan Kardec

Also Read: Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Advertisement

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC Prediction

The visitors are slight favorites heading into this tie and will fancy their chances of getting a third consecutive victory against Henan Songshan Longmen.

However, the hosts also have players within their ranks that could hurt Cruyff's side. The two sides typically play on the front foot and this could guarantee plenty of goalmouth action. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 2-2 Shenzhen FC

Also Read: Guangzhou FC vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021