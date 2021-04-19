Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021  

Henan Songshan Longmen will welcome Shenzhen FC to the Huadu Stadium Stadium on Wednesday for a matchday one fixture in the Chinese Super League.
This will be the two sides' first game in over five months and they will be looking to kickstart the new campaign on a winning note.
The hosts finished ninth in the CSL last season and should have ambitions of finishing higher this term. Shenzhen FC narrowly avoided relegation with their 13th-placed finish.
Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head
This will be the 17th meeting between the sides and they are evenly matched based on previous games.
Both sides have registered six wins apiece, while four matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when John Mary scored a brace to inspire Shenzhen FC to a 3-1 away win.
Henan Songshan Longmen were last in action in November 2020. On that occasion, extra-time goals from Henrique Dourado and Fernando Karanga helped them to a 2-1 victory over Tianjin Tigers in the Super League playoffs.
Shenzhen FC defeated Henrique Dourado 2-1, with John Mary and Lin Gao getting on the scoresheet.
Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: N/A
Shenzhen FC form guide: N/A
Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC Team News
Henan Songshan Longmen
The hosts don't have any injury or suspension worries and manager Javier Pereira has a relatively full squad to choose from.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Shenzhen FC
Shenzhen FC manager Jordi Cruyff does not have any injury or suspension concerns to worry about ahead of the season-opening game.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI
Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shi Chenglong (GK); Luo Xin, Gu Cao, Huang Chang, Abduwali Ablet; Yang Guoyuan, Zhao Yuhao, Tim Chow; Henrique Dourado, Buya Turay, Fernando Karanga
Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Liu; Yeljan Shinar, Xu Haofeng, Zhang Yuan, Morteza Pouralinganji; Mubarak Wakaso, Juan Fernando Quintero, Zheng Dalun; Frank Archampong, Alan Kardec
Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shenzhen FC Prediction
The visitors are slight favorites heading into this tie and will fancy their chances of getting a third consecutive victory against Henan Songshan Longmen.
However, the hosts also have players within their ranks that could hurt Cruyff's side. The two sides typically play on the front foot and this could guarantee plenty of goalmouth action. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 2-2 Shenzhen FC
