"Here we Go" - 5 high profile signings that Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed this summer

Fabrizio Romano has firmly established himself as one of the most dependable journalists in the world when it comes to football transfers. With his finger on the pulse of the transfer market, Romano's updates and insights have become a trusted source of information for football fans and clubs alike.

His relentless work ethic, combined with an extensive network of contacts within the football industry, allows him to break news with remarkable accuracy and speed.

Romano's meticulous approach to verification and his commitment to providing reliable information have earned him a sterling reputation among enthusiasts and professionals in the football community.

Romano has already confirmed a number of transfers already this summer. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most high-profile signings among them.

#5 Ramy Bensebaini | Borussia Monchengladbach to Borussia Dortmund |

Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have secured the services of Ramy Bensebaini on a free transfer from rivals Borussia Monchengladbach. The left-back's current deal was set to expire on 30 June 2023 and Dortmund have been on the lookout for a replacement for Raphael Guerreiro who is set to leave as a free-agent.

Bensebaini has done a great job for Monchengladbach since joining the club from Rennes in 2019. In 113 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, he scored 25 goals and provided eight assists.

Romano was among the first to break the news of the Algeria international's move to Dortmund all the way back in April.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Bensebaini will join Borussia Dortmund; Thuram is considering many approaches and bids from different countries. Borussia Mönchengladbach director Roland Virkus: “Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram will leave the club as free agents in June”.Bensebaini will join Borussia Dortmund; Thuram is considering many approaches and bids from different countries. Borussia Mönchengladbach director Roland Virkus: “Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram will leave the club as free agents in June”. 🚨⚪️⚫️Bensebaini will join Borussia Dortmund; Thuram is considering many approaches and bids from different countries. https://t.co/xxiNl01hCk

#4 Manuel Ugarte | Sporting Lisbon to Paris Saint-Germain |

Arsenal FC v Sporting CP: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the richest clubs on the planet and it's not rare to see them splash the cash in the summer transfer window. They have already made some big moves this summer and have secured the services of defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have shelled out as much as €60 million to trigger the release clause of the Uruguay international. He will reportedly earn €3.4 million per year and sign a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

Ugarte has now successfully completed medical tests and is all set to become a new PSG player.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Ugarte, 2028 for €60m fee.

Asensio, 2027 as free agent. Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio have both signed documents and contracts as new Paris Saint-Germain players.Ugarte, 2028 for €60m fee.Asensio, 2027 as free agent. Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio have both signed documents and contracts as new Paris Saint-Germain players. 🔴🔵 #PSGUgarte, 2028 for €60m fee.Asensio, 2027 as free agent.

#3 Marco Asensio | Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain |

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Marco Asensio has left Real Madrid as a free agent. Fabrizio Romano reported on 5 June that the Spaniard has signed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain and has already undergone a medical at his new club.

In 286 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, Asensio scored a total of 61 goals and provided 32 assists. He bid farewell to Real Madrid fans after Real Madrid's final game of the 2022-23 La Liga season against Athletic Bilbao.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Contract will be valid until June 2027, Luis Campos is on it.



Expectation is to get it signed next week after his farewell to Real Madrid fans. Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete the signing of Marco Asensio, here we go — confirmed. Verbal agreement in placeContract will be valid until June 2027, Luis Campos is on it.Expectation is to get it signed next week after his farewell to Real Madrid fans. Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete the signing of Marco Asensio, here we go — confirmed. Verbal agreement in place 🚨🔴🔵🇪🇸 #PSGContract will be valid until June 2027, Luis Campos is on it.Expectation is to get it signed next week after his farewell to Real Madrid fans. https://t.co/ecCP3lF56k

#2 Alexis Mac Allister | Brighton & Hove Albion to Liverpool |

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister's stock rose considerably after his impressive showings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Liverpool have been desperate to rejig their midfield and the rebuild seems to be very much on after securing Mac Allister's services pretty early on in the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentina international will undergo a medical at Liverpool today (6 June). The contract is expected to be signed on Wednesday. Mac Allister will put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old reportedly wants to complete the move before travelling to join the Argentinian national team for their next set of international friendlies. He has reportedly cost Liverpool less than £45 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



The plan is advance on formal contracts stuff today, complete medical then sign contract on Wednesday.



Deal until June 2028.



Alexis wants move completed before travelling to join Argentina NT. Understand Liverpool have booked a medical today for Alexis Mac Allister.The plan is advance on formal contracts stuff today, complete medical then sign contract on Wednesday.Deal until June 2028.Alexis wants move completed before travelling to join Argentina NT. Understand Liverpool have booked a medical today for Alexis Mac Allister. 🚨🔴 #LFCThe plan is advance on formal contracts stuff today, complete medical then sign contract on Wednesday.Deal until June 2028.Alexis wants move completed before travelling to join Argentina NT. https://t.co/GIXcSY9lom

#1 Karim Benzema | Real Madrid to Al Ittihad |

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga Santander

Fabrizio Romano claims that legendary striker Karim Benzema has signed a deal with Al Ittihad and will ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League next season. The Frenchman's contract is set to run till 2025 but will also include an option to be extended by a further season.

Benzema had the option to extend his contract with Real Madrid by a year but he chose not to activate it. As such, he leaves Los Blancos on a free transfer. He has reportedly received a massive wage offer to join Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad pipped Cristiano Ronaldo's team Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title last month. Benzema will be sorely missed at Real Madrid. The iconic French striker won the 2022 Ballon d'Or and also earned a total of 25 major trophies in 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Karim Benzema has signed main part of docs to become new Al Ittihad player joining the Saudi league — here we go!



Understand contract will be valid until 2025 but will also include option for further season.



Karim will say goodbye to Madrid fans then travel to Saudi. Karim Benzema has signed main part of docs to become new Al Ittihad player joining the Saudi league — here we go!Understand contract will be valid until 2025 but will also include option for further season.Karim will say goodbye to Madrid fans then travel to Saudi. 🚨🇸🇦 Karim Benzema has signed main part of docs to become new Al Ittihad player joining the Saudi league — here we go!Understand contract will be valid until 2025 but will also include option for further season.Karim will say goodbye to Madrid fans then travel to Saudi. https://t.co/OCzwszv2OL

