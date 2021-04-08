Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with a set of intriguing matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Hertha Berlin are in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings at the moment and have won only two of their last five games. The home side will want to avoid relegation this season and cannot afford a defeat in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. Die Fohlen edged SC Freiburg to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

🎙️ #Eberl: "The battle for Europe is between eight or nine clubs. It's by no means a given to qualify for it, yet we have managed to do so six times in recent years - that's a huge success for us."#DieFohlen #BSCBMG pic.twitter.com/ZcmTR0pv1b — Gladbach (@borussia_en) April 8, 2021

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good record against Hertha Berlin and have won 13 matches out of a total of 24 games played between the two teams. Hertha Berlin have managed seven victories against Borussia Monchengladbach and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances to win the game on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-L-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-L-L

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Hertha Berlin need to be at their best

Hertha Berlin

Luca Netz is currently injured and will be unable to feature for Hertha Berlin in this fixture. Dedryck Boyata and Eduard Lowen are also carrying niggles and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Luca Netz

Doubtful: Dedryck Boyata, Eduard Lowen

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach have a strong squad

Borussia Monchengladbach

Jonas Hofmann has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Ramy Bensebaini and Julio Villalba are also struggling with their fitness and will not be able to feature against Hertha Berlin.

Injured: Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: Julio Villalba

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Maximilian Mittelstadt, Jordan Torunarigha, Lukas Klunter, Deyovaisio Zeefuik; Matteo Guendouzi, Sami Khedira, Niklas Stark; Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Stefan Lainer; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Lars Stindl, Valentino Lazaro, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have excellent players in their ranks and are yet to meet expectations in the Bundesliga this season. The likes of Lars Stindl and Alassane Plea can be lethal on their day and will have to step up this weekend.

Hertha Berlin have occasionally punched above their weight this season and will need to be at their best on Saturday. Borussia Monchengladbach are the better team on paper and are the favourites to win this match.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

