Hibernian vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Arsenal will start their pre-season preparations as they take on Scottish outfit Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday.

Hibernian are well into their pre-season and have already played three matches. They kicked off their preparations ahead of the new season with a 5-3 win over Civil Service Strollers on the 2nd of July.

They suffered a setback against Accrington Stanley, falling to a 1-0 defeat. The Hobs bounced back and will be happy to have eked out a 1-1 draw against English championship side Stoke City on Friday. Hibernian will now play against Arsenal and Raith Rovers before their Europa Conference League game.

Their Scottish league campaign will kick off on August 1 against Motherwell and they will be raring to test themselves against the Gunners. The game against Hibernian will be Arsenal's first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Mikel Arteta's men signed off on a disappointing campaign on a promising note, winning all of their last five league games. However, they failed to book a berth in the Europa League and will not have midweek European commitments this term.

Arsenal have finalized the signing of left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica and are expected to remain busy in the transfer window. They have another pre-season friendly coming up against the Rangers after which they will participate in the Florida Cup.

Arsenal will play their first Premier League match of the new season against Brentford on August 13.

Hibernian vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Hibernian and Arsenal have never played each other till date.

Hibernian form guide: W-L-D

Arsenal form guide: N/A

Hibernian vs Arsenal Team News

Hibernian

Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn and Sean Mackie were all absent from the game against Stoke City. They're expected to miss out here as well. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey could start for Hibernian.

Injuries: Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn, Sean Mackie

Doubtful: None

Injuries: None

Arsenal

Several of Arsenal's key players are yet to return from international duty. Bukayo Saka just played in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday. Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney are all expected to miss out after being involved in the continental tournament as well.

Gabriel Magalhaes is injured while Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Olympics and won't feature here. Hector Bellerin is unlikely to make the trip as the club and the player are tipped to part ways. Lucas Torreira is on holiday after featuring for Uruguay at the Copa America 2021.

Injuries: Gabriel Magalhaes

Unavailable: Bukayo Saka, Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Martinelli, Lucas Torreira

Doubtful: Nuno Tavares

Suspensions: None

Hibernian vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Macey (GK); Josh Doig, Ryan Porteous, Darren McGregor, Chris Cadden; Joe Newell, Alexandros Gogic, Scott Allan, Martin Boyle; Kevin Nisbet, Jamie Murphy

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Runar Alex Runarsson; Callum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Matt Holding, Cedric Soares; Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette

Hibernian vs Arsenal Prediction

Hibernian have played three pre-season friendlies while Arsenal are just getting started. But Arsenal are still expected to pick up a win here.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-2 Arsenal

