High-flying Leicester City can repeat Premier League heroics of 2016

When Leicester City are in the mood, very few teams in the Premier League can match up to their intensity. On Monday, the Foxes once again showed why they are contenders in the league with an emphatic 1-4 victory against Leeds United on Monday.

Leeds have been one of the most impressive teams since returning to the English top flight but Leicester were simply better. Brendan Rodgers’ side edged out their opponents in every department, culminating in a deserved result.

Unstoppable Leicester City

Leicester City travelled to Elland Road, where Leeds have made a fortress, and easily took out Marcelo Bielsa’s side. In truth, the emphatic nature of the result reflects Leicester’s performance in the game; they completely dominated and were unstoppable.

1 - Leicester City have made their joint best-ever start to a top-flight campaign (after seven games), matching their tally from 2000-01 (15 points). Flying. #LEELEI pic.twitter.com/ycSvuK88a1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2020

Leeds manager Bielsa later admitted (as quoted by Yorkshire Evening Post):

"It was difficult for us to win the ball back. This caused us to defend poorly. In the first 30 minutes we didn't have the ball to give away, we allowed them to play out very easily and we couldn't get the ball back."

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring in the second minute of the game before Youri Tielemans made it 2-0 before half-time.

After the break, Stuart Dallas gave Leeds some hope when he halved the deficit with a delightful goal, but the in-form Jamie Vardy scored in the 76th minute to restore Leicester City’s two-goal lead.

The result was rounded in the 90th minute when Tielemans neatly converted his penalty to secure a huge 4-1 win for the visitors.

A team that can go all the way

Leicester have chalked some great successes in recent years, and the depth of their current squad shows that they can repeat the heroics of the 2015-16 season, where they won the Premier League.

9 - Jamie Vardy's strike this evening saw him become the seventh player in Premier League history to score 9+ consecutive goals away from home in the competition and the first since Harry Kane (13 in a row on the road) in September 2017. Breakaway. #LEELEI pic.twitter.com/v3ly7Aqujc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2020

They may not have a N’Golo Kante or a Riyad Mahrez but the likes of James Maddison, Tielemans and the evergreen Jamie Vardy are warriors who can drive any team on.

Brendan Rodgers said after Monday’s win against Leeds (as quoted by Yahoo Sports):

“That was the type of performance you need to win these games, Leeds are an attacking team but you can get space.”

“It was a brilliant performance. We had to show resilience after their goal and to come here and put in that type of performance was very pleasing.”

Leicester City are now on a four-game winning streak in all competitions. The Foxes also sit in second place on the Premier League table, just a point behind leaders Liverpool.

This is a team that has already beaten Arsenal and Manchester City this season and, at this rate, they might just repeat the fairytales heroics of 2016.