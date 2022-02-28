Highest and lowest points tally of the Big Six in Premier League history

The Premier League's Big Six have established themselves as the loftiest teams in the English top-flight. However, this wasn't always the case. Like any other club, these giants of English football have also been through tough times and had their highs and lows.

After enduring some testing circumstances, the Big Six have become some of the most prestigious clubs across Europe. Apart from the 2019-20 season, the last four finals of the Champions League have featured at least one English team.

These six sides often end up in the highest positions each season and are used to fighting to be the best. However, they have also had a rare season in which they have been quite disappointing.

Here, we take a look at the highest and lowest points tally of the Premier League’s top six clubs in a single season:

#6 Tottenham: 86 and 44 (2016-17 and 1997-98)

Tottenham Hotspur will be on the hunt for silverware

After struggling to establish themselves amongst England’s elite clubs, Tottenham Hotspur have bridged the gap to the Premier League’s leading sides in recent years. Although they haven’t won the title in the Premier League era, they have become regular contenders for the top-four spots.

Spurs’ highest points tally as of now was in the 2016-17 season. They only lost to Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham United and Liverpool and ended the season on 86 points. Harry Kane was the leading goalscorer in the campaign with 29 goals. Spurs ended up in second place behind champions Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the 1997-98 season was a forgettable one for Tottenham as they finished with a lowly 44 points in 14th place. Spurs began the season poorly despite having star players such as David Ginola and Les Ferdinand. They recovered towards the end but were just four points above the drop zone.

#5 Arsenal: 90 and 51 (2003-04 and 1994-95)

Arsenal's 2003-04 "Invincibles" are amognst the greatest teams in English top-flight history

Arsenal are one of the most respected clubs across Europe because of their consistency in the Premier League. They have been title challengers for the majority of the Premier League era, although recent seasons have been disappointing.

The Gunners’ achieved their highest points tally during their “Invincibles” campaign in the 2003-04 season. After consistently commanding performances in the league, Arsenal ended the season on 90 points without losing a single game. League legend Thierry Henry was the top scorer with 30 goals.

However, the initial few seasons of the new Premier League era saw Arsenal endure struggling times. The 1994-95 season was particularly frustrating as the Gunners finished the season in 12th place on 51 points. George Graham, who managed the club for nine years, was also sacked that season.

#4 Manchester United: 92 and 64 (1993-94 and 2013-14)

Manchester United were unstoppable in the 90s and 2000s

Manchester United are the most successful club in the Premier League era. The Red Devils have won 20 titles, including 13 since rebranding the league in 1992. Sir Alex Ferguson won the league title in the first PL season after a 26-year wait.

The following campaign saw United achieve their highest points tally to date. The Red Devils won the league in commanding fashion and finished on 92 points. They also found success in other competitions as they went on to win the FA Cup that season.

After a dominant display in the 90s and 2000s, Manchester United witnessed a sudden drop in form. The 2013-14 season was a particularly disastrous one for United. They finished in seventh place just a year after being crowned Champions. Manager David Moyes was sacked after 10 months in charge and the Red Devils ended the campaign on 64 points.

#3 Chelsea: 95 and 50 points (2004-05 and 1995-96, 2015-16)

Chelsea's 2004-05 squad is amongst the best in the league's history

Chelsea have tasted tremendous success in the modern Premier League era and are one of England’s most decorated clubs. The Blues have won five league titles and two Champions League trophies since 2003, apart from other accolades.

The Premier League has seen several spectacular teams, and Chelsea’s 2004-05 squad is a definite inclusion. The Blues lost just one game and finished the season with 95 points, which is the fifth-highest points tally in top-flight history.

Chelsea’s lowest ever points tally of 50 has been achieved on two occasions, in the 1995-96 season and the 2015-16 season. The Blues were a mid-table outfit during most of the 90s and the lowly tally of 50 points wasn’t quite surprising.

However, Jose Mourinho’s last season with the club in 2015-16 was terribly disappointing. The Blues finished the season in 10th place on 50 points and it remains one of the worst ever title-defenses in league history.

#2 Liverpool: 99 and 52 (2019-20 and 2011-12)

Liverpool have had a phenomenal last few Premier League seasons

Liverpool are currently one of the most feared sides across Europe. With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, and more, the Reds are formidable opposition.

The 2019-20 season was arguably the greatest in the Reds’ Premier League history. They went on to win the title at a canter and ended the campaign on 99 points. Liverpool lost just three games, against Watford, Manchester City and Arsenal. The season marked an end to a 30-year-long wait for the league title.

The Reds weren’t always this dominant, however. The early 2010s was a period of transition for Liverpool. Manager and club legend Kenny Dalglish was in charge during the 2011-12 season. But he saw his side put in subpar performances to finish the season in eighth on 52 points.

#1 Manchester City: 100 and 34 (2017-18 and 2000-01)

Manchester City is the only team to reach a 100 points in a Premier League season

Manchester City were virtually anonymous at the start of the Premier League era. However, their fortunes have irreversibly changed since the takeover of the club by Abu Dhabi-based billionaires, City Football Group in 2008. City have a star-studded squad that has been dominating the Premier League for the past several seasons.

City’s record-breaking 2017-18 season saw them clinch the title in style, ending the campaign on 100 points, the highest in league history. The Sky Blues lost only to Liverpool and Manchester United in what was otherwise a flawless campaign.

The club’s lowest ever points tally of 34 came in the 2000-01 season. City won just eight games and lost 20 - a stat that is unimaginable today. They ended up getting relegated that season along with Coventry and Bradford City.

