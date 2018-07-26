Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Highest paid players in the top 5 European leagues 

Yash Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    26 Jul 2018, 00:47 IST

Apart from hard work and unbelievable fame, European football players are also known for having big mansions, luxurious cars and obviously, high salary wages. Some players shift from clubs to clubs in search of better wages while some are offered an amount they cannot deny.

Whether it be Neymar Jr, the highest paid footballer in the world or Cristiano Ronaldo who recently joined Juventus on a four year contract making him the second highest paid footballer only after the Brazilian sensation, Neymar, these global football stars earn a hefty amount of money we couldn’t even imagine.

Every league in Europe has its own demands and expectations along with some giants who could afford the wages of these football stars. The top five European leagues namely Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and arguably the toughest of them all, the English Premier League have numerous number of star players and are known to buy and sell players by handing them better contracts, more playing time, better opportunities to shine and what not.

The players from the best teams amongst these leagues face each other in the UCL but not only they face each other, it’s also an opportunity for the club scouts to look for other players who are performing well for their side in the UEFA Champions League as well as domestic football. And they’d later try to convince the player to move by offering him better contracts.


Let’s take a look at the highest paid players of the top 5 European leagues:

#5 Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski - £200,000 per week

Bayern Muenchen v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup Final
Bayern Munchen's striker Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga, the German football league known for its passionate fans and teams performing well in the European competitions with the likes of Bayern Munchen, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke etc. From many years running, Bayern Munich is dominating the domestic football in Germany and are also the last non-Spanish side to win the UCL, back in 2013 in a all-German final against their arch rivals Dortmund.

The Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is the current highest earning footballer in Bundesliga being paid £200,000 weekly. The striker moved from Dortmund to Bayern in the summer of 2014. Being the best club in Germany, not surprisingly the best players and the highest paid players also are from the team.

A striker with all the attributes of destruction as heading ability, finishing skills, pace, Lewandowski is 29 years old and bags almost 40+ goals every season.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Neymar Jr. Net Worth Robert Lewandowski Net Worth Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
Yash Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Football is a blessing from God.
Contact Us Advertise with Us