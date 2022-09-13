4 highest paid coaches in the Premier League in 2022

The Premier League is home to some of the world's best football tacticians, who have raised the standards for coaching over the years.

Notable managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, among others, have all graced the league.

It is also important to note that Premier League managers are among some of the best-paid football coaches in the world. The huge demand from their jobs enables them to receive good take-home salaries.

This article will take a look at four of the best-paid football managers in the Premier League in 2022.

#4 Graham Potter (Chelsea)

Potter is the new manager of Chelsea

The English tactician was most recently appointed as the head coach of West London club Chelsea following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.

Graham Potter is now the new man in charge of the Blues after he put pen to paper on a long-term five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

His new role comes with a significant pay rise in wages compared to what he received from his former club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Potter is currently expected to earn a whooping £12 million per year as salary at Chelsea. This makes him the fourth highest paid manager in the league.

#3 Antonio Conte (Tottenham)

Conte is currently in charge of Tottenham

A manager of Antonio Conte's pedigree is very much expected to be paid handsomely for his services and that is the case at Tottenham.

The Italian tactician is regarded as one of the best managers in the world. His track record is also very impressive and has previously managed the likes of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Conte is known for bringing out the best in his teams, as they are often drilled to become serial winners. This has been the case wherever the Italian has been appointed as head coach.

The 53-year-old tactician is the third-highest paid manager in the Premier League. He is reported to be receiving a whooping £15 million per year in wages at Spurs.

#2 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Klopp has won seven trophies with Liverpool

Another highly rated manager who is currently on the list of the highest-paid coaches in the Premier League is Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician is widely considered to be among the world's best and most respected club managers.

Klopp enjoyed huge success with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund before joining Liverpool in 2015. He has since won seven notable trophies with the Reds, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

The 55-year-old German tactician is the second-highest paid manager in the Premier League. Klopp reportedly receives around £16 million per year at Liverpool.

#1 Pep Guardiola

Guardiola is the highest paid manager in the Premier League

The Spanish tactician is considered one of the greatest and most successful managers of his generation and if not of all time.

Pep Guardiola has had an illustrious coaching career, of which he has been able to revolutionize how football teams play.

His "tikitaka" philosophy, introduced during his time at Barcelona, still serves as a blueprint for several clubs who admire entertaining football.

Now at Manchester City, Guardiola is currently the highest paid manager in the Premier League. He is reportedly earning around £19 million per year in wages at the Etihad Stadium.

Considering what he has been able to achieve with the Citizens, his take-home pay is indeed very much justified. Guardiola has been able to guide Manchester City to 11 trophies, which includes four league titles.

