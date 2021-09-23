Highest-scoring XI in Premier League history 

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and arguably the most competitive one too. That explains why a plethora of world-class players have graced the English top flight over the years.

In its three decades of existence, there have been many prolific scorers in the Premier League. These are not just strikers and midfielders, but defenders and goalkeepers as well.

On that note, here's a look at the highest-scoring XI across positions in Premier League history. A 4-3-3 formation has been considered for this hypothetical lineup. Without further ado, let's get started.

# Goalkeeper - Peter Schmeichel (1 goal)

Peter Schmeichel at Manchester United.

Peter Schmeichel is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in Premier League history. The five-time Premier League winner is one of only six goalkeepers in the league's history to score a goal.

Schmeichel made over 300 appearances in the Premier League for three different clubs, with most of them coming for Manchester United. The Dane was one of the key players in United's historic treble-winning campaign in 1998-99.

However, his only Premier League goal came after he left United following that historic summer. Schmeichel scored in Aston Villa's 3-2 defeat at Everton in a Premier League game in 2001. The strike marked the first-ever goal by a goalkeeper in the competition.

Schmeichel, a Euro' 92 winner with Denmark, played his last Premier League game for Manchester City in 2003 before retiring from the game.

# Left-back - Leighton Baines (32 goals)

Leighton Baines is a prolific goalscoring full-back in the Premier League.

Leighton Baines is one of the most prolific goalscoring full-backs to have graced the Premier League.

The 36-year-old made over 400 appearances in the competition, scoring 32 times and providing 60 assists. Baines, a set-piece specialist, scored a number of spectacular goals in his career, especially in the Premier League.

His most prolific campaign in the competition was in 2010-11, when he scored five goals and provided ten assists. Baines scored five league goals in two of his following three campaigns as well. The former Wigan man retired at the end of the 2019-20 season.

# Centre-back - John Terry (41 goals)

John Terry is a five-time Premier League winner.

John Terry is one of the most prolific goalscoring defenders in the history of the Premier League.

The five-time Premier League winner made almost 500 appearances in the competition, scoring 47 times and assisting on 18 occasions. Terry, a Chelsea legend, was a colossal presence at both ends of the field for the Blues.

Premier League @premierleague John Terry: "Thank you will never ever be enough. I’m going to come back here and I'm going to be supporting this team in years to come." John Terry: "Thank you will never ever be enough. I’m going to come back here and I'm going to be supporting this team in years to come." https://t.co/sCiz2Vo8uD

Terry's most prolific Premier League campaign was in 2011-12, when he scored six goals and bagged an assist. He scored in all but two of his 19 seasons in the Premier League.

# Centre-back - Gary Cahill (28 goals)

Gary Cahill is one of the prolific scoring defenders in the Premier League.

Gary Cahill is one of the most prolific active goalscoring defenders in the Premier League at the moment.

Now at Crystal Palace, the two-time Premier League winner has scored 28 times in the competition for four different clubs. Cahill has scored most of his goals in the English top flight for Chelsea, with whom he had an eight-season stint.

The 35-year-old is strong in the air at both ends. He enjoyed his most prolific Premier League campaign in 2016-17, scoring six times to help Chelsea win their latest title in the competition. Cahill has also netted five times in 61 appearances for England.

# Right-back - Steve Watson (26 goals)

Steve Watson was a prolific scorer in the Premier League.

Steve Watson is the most prolific goalscoring right-back in Premier League history. The 47-year-old scored 26 top-flight goals for four different clubs, with most of his strikes coming while playing for Everton.

Watson enjoyed his two most prolific Premier League seasons with Everton, netting five times apiece in the 2002-03 and 2003-04 campaigns. He played over 350 games in the Premier League and scored some memorable goals.

Watson came close to winning the Premier League with Newcastle United in the mid-90s. However, he never won the competition in his 14 seasons in the Premier League.

