6 clubs that have spent the most money in this summer's transfer market in Europe so far

The 2022 summer transfer market is still abuzz. Clubs around Europe are still making an effort to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2022-23 season.

So far, a couple of high-profile transfers have been witnessed across Europe. The likes of Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City, Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid, and Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona are typical examples.

The summer transfer window will run until September and it is expected that more high-profile signings could still happen within the available period.

As such, this article will take a look at six clubs in Europe who have splashed out the most money on incoming transfers this summer.

#6. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - Premier League

Surprisingly for many, Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the most active clubs in this summer's transfer window.

The north London club have backed their manager Antonio Conte in the transfer market, with six players already brought in by Spurs.

The Lilywhites have spent a staggering $112.1 million on incoming transfers thus far. They have also explored options such as free transfers and loan moves.

Notable names brought in by Spurs this summer include those of Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet (on loan), Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic (both on free transfers).

The North London club also broke their transfer record to sign Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton for a fee in the region of $72 million.

#5. Leeds United

Leeds United v Burnley - Premier League

Another team in Europe that has been very active in the transfer market is Premier League club Leeds United.

The Whites have made a couple of incoming and outgoing transfers this summer. The likes of Raphinha and Kavin Phillips are among the notable depatures at Elland Road.

In regards to incoming transfers, Leeds United have so far spent a total sum of $119.5 million this summer. This makes them the fifth-highest spenders in Europe this summer.

Notable arrivals at Elland Road include Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca.

#4. Manchester City

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

The Premier League champions have once again asserted their dominance in the transfer market.

Manchester City's quest to remain a powerhouse in Europe has seen them spend a staggering $119.6 million on incoming transfers.

The Citizens have so far brought in top players such as Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Julian Alvarez from River Plate and Kalvin Phillips from Leeds.

Pep Guardiola's team have also allowed some departures. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksabdr Zinchenko are among the high-profile departures at the Etihad Stadium.

#3. Arsenal

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Another football club that has spent big in the current 2022 summer transfer window is Premier League giant Arsenal.

The Gunners have picked up where they left last summer, going on to spend a whopping $145.3 million so far on incoming transfers.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently the highest spenders in the Premier League this summer and the third highest in Europe.

Players brought in by the Gunners so far this summer include: Matt Turner from New England, Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, and Fabio Vieira from Porto.

Arsenal have also been able to complete a double swoop for Jesus and Zinchenko from Premier League side Manchester City.

#2. Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final

The Bundesliga giants have also been very active in this summer's transfer window.

Bayern Munich have so far secured five high-profile signings for around $151.3 million.

The Bavarians are currently the highest spenders in Germany this summer and the second top spenders in Europe.

Players brought in by Bayern Munich include the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Sadio Mane, Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch. While Noussair Mazraoui was signed on a free transfer.

#1. Barcelona is the top-spender in Europe so far

FC Barcelona the highest spenders in Europe this summer

Despite what is believed to be a difficult economic period for Barcelona, the Spanish giants have loosened their purse-strings.

Xavi Hernandez's team have had a flawless transfer window, as they have been able to secure a handful of world class players in every department.

Barcelona have so far spent a staggering $168.3 million on incoming transfers this summer. This makes them the highest spenders in La Liga and also Europe.

Players brought in by the Catalan club so far include Jules Kounde from Sevilla, Raphinha from Leeds United, and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The likes of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have also been signed by Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

