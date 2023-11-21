“His footballing IQ is off the charts!” - Arsenal urged to swap Kai Havertz in exchange deal for Liverpool target by Jermaine Pennant

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has urged Arsenal to offload Kai Havertz in a swap deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. The Bundesliga youngster has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Havertz arrived at the Emirates this summer in a £65 million move from the Blues but has failed to impress. Despite starting the majority of his 19 appearances at Arsenal so far, he has managed to score just one goal and provide one assist.

There have been calls from many pundits and fans to offload Havertz, and Pennant seemingly has a solution for that. He told King Casino Bonus:

“That Kai Havertz signing hasn't worked. I thought I'd give him some time to settle in, but that period is over now. I think he's been a poor signing. I don't understand what he brings to the team as he's not scoring or assisting. It's bizarre as Arteta seems to believe in him.

“I think Arsenal should have gone for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. His footballing IQ is off the charts! He's not a speed-merchant, but he's clever on the ball and he seems to always pick the right pass.

“His assists are great, he has an eye for goal, and I think he'd be a fantastic addition to Arsenal. He'd fit in perfectly there. Wirtz would be a lot cheaper, and they should trade him in for Kai!”

Wirtz has played a crucial role in Leverkusen's rise to the top of the Bundesliga table in the ongoing season. He has scored three and assisted five goals in 11 league games while scoring thrice and assisting five times in six matches in other competitions.

Liverpool join Chelsea and Manchester City in race for Wirtz - Reports

Since making his Bayer Leverkusen senior debut as a 17-year-old in 2020, Wirtz has gone on to make 120 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 29 and assisting 40 goals.

His performances for the German side have caught the eyes of some Premier League giants. Daily Star (via GOAL) reports that the Reds have recently joined the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to sign Wirtz.

Jurgen Klopp seemingly sees the youngster as a potential future replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer but ultimately stayed put. Rumors on his future at Anfield, however, continue to make the rounds.