HJK vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

HJK Helsinki invite LASK to Sonera Stadium in UEFA Europa Conference League action on Thursday.

In the inaugural edition of the competition, HJK and LASK are drawn with Alashkert and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Group A.

The home side earned a place in the competition via direct entry after losing 6-2 to Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League playoffs. LASK had to fight off St. Johnstone's challenge in a two-legged playoff last month.

LASK have been a regular participant in UEFA competitions while this will be the first appearance for the hosts in a UEFA competition since the 2014-15 campaign.

HJK vs LASK Head-to-Head

The two clubs have never met each other in a competitive fixture. HJK have taken on Austrian opponents twice so far and managed to remain unbeaten against Rapid Vienna with a win and a draw.

HJK form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

LASK form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

HJK vs LASK Team News

HJK

Atomu Tanaka continues to be the only injury concern for the home side. He has played 21 games this year but suffered a serious knee injury in the first half of the season.

Injured: Atomu Tanaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

LASK

Andreas Gruber, Tobias Lawal, Philipp Wiesinger and Alexander Schmidt are sidelined with injuries for the Austrian side. Gruber suffered a torn cruciate ligament in February and is still in recovery.

Schmidt became the latest casualty for Die Laskler as he picked up a muscle strain in the game before the international break. He is expected to be ruled out for at least four weeks.

Christoph Monschein was on the bench in their 2-0 loss at home to Austria Wien and is expected to start the game.

https://t.co/vXgmOarIVz

Alle Infos zur LASK-Fan-Reise nach Finnland findet ihr hier 👇- ASK International!⚫⚪ — LASK (@LASK_Official) September 8, 2021

Injured: Andreas Gruber, Tobias Lawal, Philipp Wiesinger, Alexander Schmidt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

HJK vs LASK Predicted XI

HJK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakob Tannander; Janne Saksela, Valtteri Moren, Luis Carlos Murillo, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jair, Lucas Lingman, Santeri Hostikka; David Browne, Filip Valencic, Roope Riski

LASK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Schlager; James Holland, Felix Luckeneder, Jan Boller; Rene Renner, Peter Michorl, Hyun-Seok Hong, Florian Flecker; Thomas Goiginger, Mamoudou Karamoko, Husein Balic

HJK vs LASK Prediction

HJK have been in great form in Veikkausliiga and have lost just one game in 19 outings. They are unbeaten at home in league fixtures.

LASK have just one win to their name in league fixtures and have scored just five times in seven games. They will likely struggle against the in-form hosts. We expect the Finnish side to secure a home win.

Also Read

Prediction: HJK 2-1 LASK

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P