HJK vs Malmo FF prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Malmo FF are back in action with another set of UEFA Champions League qualification matches this week as they take on HJK on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

HJK have dominated the Veikkausliiga this year and have been a formidable force in the league. The Finnish outfit can be lethal on its day and will need to step up in this match.

Malmo FF, on the other hand, have grown in stature over the past few years and will look to make their mark on European football. The Swedish giants are at the top of their league table at the moment and are in good form going into this fixture.

HJK vs Malmo FF Head-to-Head

Malmo FF have a good record against HJK and have won the only match played between the two sides. HJK have never defeated Malmo FF in an official fixture and will need to be at their best on Tuesday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for Malmo FF. HJK can pose a few problems on their day and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

HJK form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Malmo FF form guide: W-W-W-D-W

HJK vs Malmo FF Team News

HJK

Santeri Vaananen and Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. HJK will need to field their strongest lineup against Malmo FF this week.

Injured: Santeri Vaananen, Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Malmo FF

Ola Toivonen remains the only injury concern for Malmo FF and has been sidelined with a knee problem. Malmo FF are unlikely to make drastic changes to their squad for this game.

Injured: Ola Toivonen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

HJK vs Malmo FF Predicted XI

HJK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakob Tannander; Janne Saksela, Valtteri Moren, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jair, Lucas Lingman, Atomu Tanaka; David Browne, Filip Valencic, Roope Riski

Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johan Dahlin; Jonas Knudsen, Lasse Nielsen, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Eric Larsson; Erdal Rakip, Anders Christiansen; Oscar Lewicki, Soren Rieks, Antonio Colak; Felix Bejimo

HJK vs Malmo FF Prediction

Malmo FF are bonafide Swedish giants have and have a fair share of experience on the European front. The away side has scored nine goals in its last three matches and will want to find the back of the net in this match.

HJK can pack a punch on their day and will need to play out of their skins to overcome the first-leg deficit this week. Malmo FF are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: HJK 0-1 Malmo FF

