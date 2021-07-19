Malmo vs HJK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Malmo will host HJK at the Eleda Stadion in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The home side got to this stage of the qualifiers by virtue of their 2-1 aggregate victory over Riga FC in the previous round. They followed this up with an impressive 4-0 away victory over Degerfors in the league last weekend.

HJK completed an impressive 7-1 aggregate victory over Buducnost in the last round of the qualifiers. However, they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to AC Oulu in league action last weekend.

The winner of this tie will take on Czech champions Slavia Prague in the third round of the qualifiers.

Malmo vs HJK Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the sides but they have each been in domestic action this term.

Malmo are unbeaten in four games in all competitions, winning three and drawing one.

HJK's loss to Oulu last weekend halted a stunning run of 11 consecutive wins in all competitions.

Malmo form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

HJK form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Malmo vs HJK Team News

Ola Toivonen has been ruled out with a knee problem. There are no suspension concerns for the Swedish champions.

Injury: Ola Toivonen

Suspension: None

HJK

Santeri Vaananen and Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan are the only injury concerns for HJK.

Injuries: Santeri Vaananen, Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan

Suspension: None

Malmo vs HJK Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johan Dahlin; Jonas Knudsen, Lasse Nielsen, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Eric Larsson; Erdal Rakip, Anders Christiansen, Oscar Lewicki; Soren Rieks, Antonio Colak, Felix Bejimo

HJK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakob Tannander; Janne Saksela, Valtteri Moren, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jair, Lucas Lingman, Atomu Tanaka; David Browne, Filip Valenčič, Roope Riski

Malmo vs HJK Prediction

Malmo are heavy favorites to emerge from this tie but they will be wary of the threat posed by a high-flying and confident HJK. The visitors will be looking to get back to winning ways after their shock defeat last weekend.

Both sides are attack-minded and like to play on the front foot, so that sets this game up as an entertaining encounter. However, Malmo are the better side and should win this barring an unlikely upset.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the home side, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 HJK

