HJK vs Neftci prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

HJK invite Neftci to the Bolt Arena in Helsinki for UEFA Europa League qualifying action on Thursday.

This will be the second leg tie of the third round fixture between the two sides.

Both sides began their campaigns in the qualification rounds for the Champions League but were eliminated in the second round fixtures by Malmo and Olympiakos last month.

The home team have a comfortable nine-point lead at the top of the table in Veikkausliiga, while the Azerbaijan Premier League fixtures kick off this weekend.

HJK vs Neftci Head-to-Head

Last week's clash between the two sides at Bakcell Arena was the first-ever encounter between the two sides. HJK scored two goals in quick succession in that game but Neftci equalized in the 80th minute to restore parity.

HJK form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Neftci form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

HJK vs Neftci Team News

HJK

For the hosts, there are two injury concerns heading into this do-or-die clash. Tim Sparv, who joined the club last month, is yet to make his debut for the club and, as per the latest reports, is not match-fit yet.

Atomu Tanaka has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury he picked up against Malmo. Valtteri Moren, who has recovered from a knock, is in contention to start in place of Tanaka.

Santeri Väänänen has resumed training but is a doubt for the fixture.

Injured: Atomu Tanaka, Tim Sparv

Doubtful: Santeri Vaananen

Suspended: None

Neftci

Namiq Alasgarov has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, hence his participation in this crucial game remains doubtful. He has been training with the club though.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Namiq Alasgarov

Suspended: None

HJK vs Neftci Predicted XI

HJK Helsinki Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakob Tannander; Janne Saksela, Valtteri Moren, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jair, Lucas Lingman, Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan; David Browne, Filip Valencic, Roope Riski

Neftci PFK Predicted XI (4-5-1): Agil Mammadov; Mert Celik, Vojislav Stankovic, Mamadou Mbodj, Romain Basque; Harramiz, Mamadou Kane, Emin Mahmudov, Sabir Bougrine, Yusuf Lawal; Cesar Colli

HJK vs Neftci Prediction

The two clubs were evenly matched when they squared off last week. HJK have played more competitive fixtures in the 2021-22 campaign so far and are unbeaten at home as well.

We predict the Finnish outfit will record a narrow win and move on to the playoff round.

Prediction: HJK 1-0 Neftci

