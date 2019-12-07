Hodgson won't let Zaha rumours deter him, Lampard to chase Chilwell, Abramovich wants Russian Fedor Chalov: Chelsea transfer news and roundup, 7th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer news and roundup for Chelsea. With their transfer ban lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport only a day ago, many rumours have been flying across the internet about Chelsea's potential activity in the transfer window that's only three weeks away.

While Frank Lampard has brought in an effective group of youngsters to take the reins in a post-Hazard era at Stamford Bridge, it is expected that they will use this upcoming window to further strengthen the squad.

It will also be exciting for many Blues fans to see what their new manager will do with Chelsea's coffers at the start of the new year. With all this in mind, let's take a look at the latest news and gossip concerning Stamford Bridge.

Roy Hodgson discusses Wilfried Zaha's links to Chelsea

It was clear, during the summer, that the 27-year-old star desired to leave Selhurst Park for a chance to play European football. While it was very public and taken seriously, Crystal Palace clipped his value at a £70million minimum, and no club was willing to pay that much.

The explosive winger was also linked to Chelsea around that time, and so it isn't surprising that once again, rumours have linked him to a move to Stamford Bridge. However, manager Roy Hodgson doesn't think any movement will happen for his star player.

Speaking at length about Zaha, Hodgson said,

“He’s a Crystal Palace player, he’s under contract to us. No one here is anxious or desirous to sell him. But sometimes bids come in which are very difficult for the clubs to deal with."

“If that happens, we’ll deal with it when the day comes. But I certainly don’t concern myself with it."

“The speculation doesn’t interest me at all. I’ve been here two and a bit years now and there’s been speculation about him from the very moment I stepped through the door."

“He’s still playing playing for Crystal Palace and myself and still doing a wonderful job. That will be like water off a duck’s back for him.

“I think the whole thing on the speculation around Wilf Zaha and transfers was vastly exaggerated. It’s stories. The fact is, unfortunately, I don’t always believe the stories I hear are true stories.”

Fedor Chalov could move to Stamford Bridge from Russia

Rumour had it that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was a fan of 21-year-old Russian international Fedor Chalov and there would be interest in acquiring his services from CSKA Moscow if the Blues' transfer ban is overturned.

Now the ban has been lifted, it is expected that the Blues will prepare to pick up from where they left off. CSKA is already looking for his replacement, according to Sky Sports, and his winter exit remains fairly certain. That Chalov becomes a Blue eventually is yet to be seen.

Chelsea could push for Leicester City's Ben Chilwell

Leicester City's Ben Chilwell

According to the Standard, Chelsea has their eyes set on Lecister star full-back Ben Chilwell to take the place of Marcos Alonso and perhaps lead the line with Emerson Palmieri as backup. The left-side of Chelsea's defence has been a bit of a riddle for Lampard, and Chilwell would likely fill the gaping hole perfectly.

However, Leicester have Chilwell tied to the Foxes till 2024, and have valued him at over £60 million. This may not be an issue due to Chelsea's full coffers - thanks to the Eden Hazard sale and the summer transfer ban - but they could face some competition from both Manchester clubs who have their eye on the 22-year-old Chilwell.