Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hoffenheim are set to host Borussia Dortmund at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Hoffenheim come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt 10 days ago at the Deutsche Bank Park. Goals from Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada and Netherlands international Bas Dost sealed the victory for Adi Hutter's men. Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric scored the consolation goal for Hoffenheim.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Freiburg 4-0 nearly two weeks ago at the Westfalenstadion. A brace from the sensational Erling Braut Haaland and goals from Germany international Emre Can and right-back Felix Passlack secured a comfortable win for Lucien Favre's side.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 26 previous encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold a slight advantage. They have won 10 games, lost seven and drawn nine.

A man molded by his city 🌇 pic.twitter.com/TQEGAe75Ph — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 15, 2020

The two clubs last met each other just a few months ago, with Hoffenheim thrashing Borussia Dortmund 4-0. Croatia international Andrej Kramaric was in fine form, with the former Leicester City attacker scoring all four goals to ensure victory for his club.

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Hoffenheim have a few injury worries to deal with. Manager Sebastian Hoeness will be unable to call upon the services of veteran centre-back Ermin Bicakcic, captain and defender Benjamin Hubner, Greek left-back Kostas Stafylidis, young German forward Maximilian Beier and Norway international Havard Nordtveit, as they are all injured.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Kostas Stafylidis, Maximilian Beier, Havard Nordtveit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund also have injury worries ahead of this encounter. Left-back Nico Schulz, centre-backs Manuel Akanji and Dan-Axel Zagadou, Germany international Marcel Schmelzer, winger Thorgan Hazard and young midfielder Tobias Raschl are all unavailable due to various injuries.

Injured: Nico Schulz, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer, Thorgan Hazard, Tobias Raschl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpogouma, Florian Grillitsch, Pavel Kaderabek, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Dennis Geiger, Moanes Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric

🗣️ "I am in contact of course with Andrej #Kramaric and I can say, he is fired up and motivated. And when he is motivated, he usually pounces."



Sebastian #Hoeneß on the Croatian goal machine.#TSGBVB | #Pressconference pic.twitter.com/u59Jk7WMir — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) October 15, 2020

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roman Burki, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Thomas Meunier, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Raphael Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Braut Haaland

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Hoffenheim have begun the season well, scoring four past reigning champions Bayern Munich in their second league game. Striker Andrej Kramaric will be crucial if the club are to get a positive result in this game.

Borussia Dortmund have an enviable young squad, with talents including Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland and Giovanni Reyna combining well with veterans Axel Witsel, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus.

While Hoffenheim have begun well, Borussia Dortmund's quality should be enough to help them to victory by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

