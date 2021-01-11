Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

Holstein Kiel will host Bayern Munich at the Holstein-Stadion on Wednesday in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

Holstein Kiel come into this game following a 1-1 draw against Timo Schultz's FC St. Pauli on Saturday in the 2. Bundesliga.

Egyptian attacker Omar Marmoush, on loan from Wolfsburg, put FC St. Pauli ahead in the second half but a goal from forward Joshua Mees for Holstein Kiel ensured that the spoils were shared.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

A brace from German midfielder Jonas Hofmann and a goal from talented Germany international Florian Neuhaus secured the victory for Borussia Monchengladbach.

A penalty from star striker Robert Lewandowski and a goal from German midfielder Leon Goretzka proved to be a mere consolation for Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich.

Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich are yet to face each other in an official fixture.

Holstein Kiel form guide in the 2.Bundesliga: D-L-W-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-D

Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Team News

Holstein Kiel

Holstein Kiel manager Ole Werner will be unable to call upon the services of young attacker Noah Awuku and former SV Meppen defender Marco Komenda, who are both out injured.

Injured: Noah Awuku, Marco Komenda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without German winger Serge Gnabry and young French centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, who are both nursing injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of veteran Spain international Javi Martinez and young Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

Injured: Serge Gnabry, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: Joshua Zirkzee, Javi Martinez

Suspended: None

Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Holstein Kiel Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ioannis Gelios, Jannik Dehm, Hauke Wahl, Stefan Thesker, Johannes van den Bergh, Jonas Meffert, Alexander Muhling, Lee Jae-sung, Fabian Reese, Janni Serra, Fin Bartels

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel, Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Douglas Costa

Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Holstein Kiel sit third in 2.Bundesliga, a point behind league leaders Hamburger SV. South Korea international Lee Jae-sung could prove to be crucial for Holstein Kiel, while the likes of Alexander Muhling and Fabian Reese have done well so far.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have not been at their fluent best this season, but have attained positive results. They sit at the top of the Bundesliga table, two points ahead of RB Leipzig. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski continues to be one of the best players in world football. However, tiredness is a factor for the German giants, and the first XI could be rotated for this game.

The Bavarians will be the clear favorites to win this cup game.

Prediction: Holstein Kiel 0-3 Bayern Munich

