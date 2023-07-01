Honduras vs Haiti Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2, 2023 

Honduras and Haiti lock horns at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States, on Tuesday (July 2) in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Making their 22nd appearance in the competition, Honduras, champions in the 1981 edition, lost 4-0 toMexico in the opener. Luis Franco Romo struck a brace in the opening half before Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavez scored after the break.

In their next outing, the Catrachos salvaged a late draw with tournament invitee, Qatar. Albert Elis netted in the sixth minute of added time to cancel out Tameem Al-Abdullah's seventh-minute opener.

With just one point, Honduras are languishing at the bottom of Group B, while Haiti, are up in second with three points. The Grenadiers began their Gold Cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Qatar, who went ahead in the 20th minute through Yusuf Abdurisag.

However, Duckens Nazon brought the Central American side level after burying a penalty in the dying minutes of the opening half. Frantzdy Pierrot scored the winner for Haiti in the 97th minute to seal all three points.

In their next game, Gabriel Calderón Pellegrino's side lost 3-1 to Mexico, who sealed their place in the next round. The top spot in the group, though, is up for grabs. Should Haiti beat Honduras and Mexico fail to beat Qatar, Haiti will progress as group winners.

Honduras vs Haiti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed 17 times, with Honduras winning 12 games and losing five.

Haiti have won just two of their last five clashes with Honduras.

The two teams meet for the first time since July 2015, when the Grenadiers won 1-0 in the 2015 Gold Cup

Haiti and Honduras have never played out a draw.

Honduras vs Haiti Prediction

Honduras have a better record in the fixture, but their form in the competition doesn't inspire much confidence.

In what's their last chance to salvage their campaign, expect the Catrachos to up the ante, but Haiti, given their attacking potential, should prevail.

Prediction: Honduras 1-2 Haiti

Honduras vs Haiti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Haiti

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

