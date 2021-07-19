Honduras vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is back with another set of important games this week as Honduras lock horns with Qatar at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have done well in Group D and will fight for the top spot this week.

Honduras have excelled in the Gold Cup so far and are currently at the top of the group. The Hondurans edged Panama to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want to improve on their results this summer.

Qatar, on the other hand, have managed four points from their two games so far and could potentially reach the knock-outs this year. The Asian nation can pack a punch on its day and will want to seize the initiative in this fixture.

Honduras vs Qatar Head-to-Head

Honduras have never played an official fixture against Qatar and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Hondurans have done well in their Gold Cup campaign so far and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Qatar been impressive against strong opponents in the recent past and can be lethal on their day. The Asian giants have improved in recent years and could trouble their South American counterparts this summer.

Honduras form guide in the Gold Cup: W-W

Qatar form guide in the Gold Cup: W-D

Honduras vs Qatar Team News

Honduras have a strong squad

Honduras

Honduras have no fitness concerns at the moment and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against Panama. Edwin Solano scored his first goal for the country last week and will play a pivotal role in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qatar need to win this game

Qatar

Qatar have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to name an attacking team in this match. The Qatari outfit is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras vs Qatar Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Lopez; Felix Crisanto, Kevin Alvarez, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodríguez; Boniek Garcia, Deybi Flores; Alexander Lopez, Edwin Solano, Walter Joel Martínez; Jerry Bengston

Qatar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Meshaal Barsham; Abdelkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Tarek Salman; Homam Ahmed, Ro-Ro, Karim Boudiaf, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Hatem; Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari

Honduras vs Qatar Prediction

Honduras have been in impressive form and will be intent on topping their group in the Gold Cup. The Central American giants can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove against a strong opponent.

Qatar have scored seven goals in their two games so far and have been excellent in the Gold Cup. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Honduras 2-2 Qatar

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi