How Argentina will line up against Bolivia | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

After the bizarre and dramatic suspension of their game against Brazil, Argentina will return to FIFA World Cup qualifier action against Bolivia on Thursday. La Albiceleste are yet to lose a game in the World Cup Qualifying stage as they take on Bolivia.

Lionel Scaloni's men have maintained their form from their Copa America triumph and beat Venezuela 3-1 last week. Argentina have 12 points from six qualifying matchups and have already beaten Bolivia 4-1 back in June.

Bolivia held Columbia to a 1-1 draw last week before falling to a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Uruguay. Argentina are easily the stronger side on paper and they have the kind of personnel to get past Bolivia with ease.

Argentina's latest outing against Brazil was stopped after 10 minutes as health officials stormed the pitch. They did so because several Argentina players had not observed quarantine players causing the match to be suspended.

Following the suspension of the game, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Bunedia have reportedly returned to England. However, Tottenham Hotspur's Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are set to be handed a hefty fine for defying the club's orders.

They reportedly joined with the Argentina squad against the order of Spurs and all four players will miss the game against Bolivia.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Argentina could line up against Bolivia.

Argentina Goalkeeper

Argentina v Mexico - International Friendly

In Emiliano Martinez's absence, Geronimo Rulli will play guardian of the sticks. The Villarreal goalkeeper has been called up to the national side numerous times but opportunities have been really scanty. He will look to make an impression here in the absence of Martinez.

Villarreal win the Europa League 🏆 @brfootball



They defeat Manchester United in a penalty shootout after goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli saves goalkeeper David de Gea’s penalty 😱 pic.twitter.com/sXn7DaibG3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2021

Argentina defenders

Gonzalo Montiel of Argentina

Gonzalo Montiel started the game against Brazil. The game lasted only 10 mins and he is expected to keep his place in the starting XI.

The centre-back of pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and German Pezzella from the game against Venezuela is likely to be reinstated. Otamendi was paired with Cristian Romero for the game against Brazil but now we all know how that one panned out.

Nicolas Tagliafico has been in rather poor form in recent times and Marcos Acuna is likely to keep his place at left-back in the Argentina starting lineup. The Sevilla left-back has turned in a handful of impressive performances in recent times and Scaloni will expect him to have a good outing here.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith