How AS Roma could line up during the 2022-23 season

AS Roma enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season under the leadership of Jose Mourinho. The Rome-based club won the inaugural season of the UEFA Europa Conference League last term.

The Giallorossi will look to build on that success next season and are among the most active clubs in this season's transfer window. They have signed Paulo Dybala, Zeki Celik, Nemanja Matic and Mile Svilar so far.

Mourinho is expected to bring in more new faces to his squad before the transfer deadline. Based on the players Roma have signed and are likely to sign this window, here's how the side could line up in the 2022-23 season.

Goalkeeper - Rui Patricio

AS Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio

The Portugal international joined the Rome-based club from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer. He made 37 Serie A appearances last season, registering 15 clean sheets.

Patricio was among Roma's top performers in the UEFA Europa Conference league last term and was included in the competition's 'Team of the Season'.

Right wing-back - Rick Karsdorp

The Dutch international was a mainstay in Roma's starting XI last term. He played 36 Serie A games during the 2021-22 season, assisting two goals. The Dutch international will share game time with new signing Zeki Celik during the upcoming season.

Centre-back - Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling joined AS Roma on loan from Manchester United in 2019 and later permanently in 2020. The 32-year-old defender has been a consistent performer for Roma since then.

Smalling played 27 games in the league last term, scoring three goals. He was included in last year's 'UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season'.

Centre-back - Gianluca Mancini

Gianluca Mancini

The Italy international has been rock solid in the heart of Giallorossi's defence since joining from Atalanta in 2019. He played 33 games in the league last term. Mancini averaged 1.2 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and two clearances per 90, according to WhoScored.

Centre-back - Roger Ibanez

The Brazilian enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season at the Stadio Olimpico. He played 34 Serie A games last term, registering three goals and 11 clean sheets.

The 23-year-old is expected to partner Gianluca Mancini and Chris Smalling in the heart of Roma's defence next season.

Left wing-back - Leonardo Spinazzola

The Italy international missed most of last season with an injury. However, he returned to full fitness in April and is expected to play a key role for the Rome-based club next season. Spinazzola will compete with Matias Vina for a place in the starting XI.

Central midfielder - Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic joined AS Roma

AS Roma signed former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic on a Bosman deal earlier this transfer window. Matic is one of the most talented midfielders of his generation. He will be among the first names on the teamsheet for Jose Mourinho during the 2022-23 season.

Central midfielder - Gini Wijnaldum

The Dutch international has struggled since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool during last summer's transfer window. He has been linked with a move away from the Parc Des Princess in recent weeks, with AS Roma among the favourites to secure his services.

If the transfer does go through, Wijnaldum could be paired with Matic in the middle of the park for Roma next season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ASRoma



Wijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, in direct contact for Gini Wijnaldum. All parties keen on completing the move but there’s still work to be done on salary/more details.Wijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, in direct contact for Gini Wijnaldum. All parties keen on completing the move but there’s still work to be done on salary/more details. 🇳🇱 #ASRomaWijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. https://t.co/IzmvmROet0

Attacking midfielder - Lorenzo Pellegrini

Pellegrini enjoyed yet another stellar season with AS Roma. The Italy international scored nine and assisted five goals in 28 league appearances last term. He also scored five goals in 12 UEFA Europa Conference League appearances and was named the competition's 'Player of the Season'.

Striker - Tammy Abraham

The England international enjoyed an excellent debut season at the Stadio Olimpico last term. He was the Giallorossi's top scorer in all competitions, scoring 27 goals in 53 appearances.

The former Chelsea attacker will look to continue his fine goalscoring form during the 2022-23 season.

Striker - Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala joins AS Roma

Paulo Dybala joined AS Roma on a Bosman deal after leaving Juventus. The Argentina international is among the best attackers of his generation. He enjoyed an excellent seven-year spell with the Turin-based club between 2015 and 2022.

Dybala played 210 league games for the Bianconeri, scoring 82 goals. He won the 2019-20's Seria A Most Valuable Player' accolade and was also included in the 'Serie A Team of the Season' on four separate occasions.

The 28-year-old will look to replicate this form at the Stadio Olimpico over the coming seasons.

