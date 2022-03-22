Xavi's Tactics Re-Establishing Barcelona's Identity

After Ronald Koeman was sacked, Xavi Hernandez took over Barcelona during the club's low point and is now moving the team in the right direction. It is too soon to compare Xavi's managerial term at Camp Nou so far with Pep Guardiola's term. But there are so many similarities between the two club legends' philosophy of coaching.

Xavi's new era at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As New FC Barcelona FC Head Coach

Xavi took over Barcelona amidst mixed opinions surrounding the decision. Some fans of the Catalan club rejoiced with the news that the club legend was back. However, there was always doubt prevailing in people's minds whether a manager with no previous experience of managing a big European club could do the job. This doubt did seem to turn into a fact when the Spanish club were kicked out of the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

But after taking advantage of the winter transfer window tactically as well as overcoming financial constraints, Xavi has proved his critics wrong. Good players such as Ferran Torres, Pierre-Aubameyang and Adama Traore joined in the January window and have had a tremendously positive impact on the club.

Since then, the club have looked like a team with a game plan and an identity and, more importantly, are winning. Xavi's team have now won against both Madrid clubs, scoring fours goals in each match and reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Barcelona's numbers this season have been great under Xavi as compared to Koeman's. Under Koeman, Blaugrana averaged 1.5 points per match with 1.5 goals scored per game and 1.1 goals conceded per game. Whereas under Xavi, his team averages two points per match with 1.7 goals per game and 1.1 goals conceded.

Xavi follows the principles of his then manager Pep Guardiola playing an elegant and attacking brand of football with a touch of finesse. Academy players have never lacked the skill or ability to play the Barcelona way, but they are not used to their optimum. Below, we throw some light on the Catalan's tactics which have rejuvenated the club's performances.

Xavi's Tactics In Possession

Like all Barcelona teams have done in the past, Xavi uses the 4-3-3 formation and wants his team to play from the back. If pressed high by the opposition team, a numerical advantage is created either by using the goalkeeper or the holding midfielder in the buildup to an attack. One of the tactics Xavi uses from his playing days under Pep is the use of inverted full-backs.

This tactic was used by the Catalan manager against Atletico Madrid in early February on the 22nd matchday. Barca started with a 4-3-3 system and Los Rojiblancos man-marked Sergio Busquests with Luis Saurez. Alves moved to midfield to form a double pivot, creating a numerical advantage which made it easier for Busquets to operate, negating Saurez. This meant that Jordi Alba formed a three-man defense along with the centre-backs.

A double pivot was created by Busquets and Alves, and the two midfielders Pedri and Frenkie De Jong had the freedom to move forward. The midfield duo attacked all 'half spaces' and formed a five-man attack along with Gavi, Torres and Traore. This made sure that wide players Gavi and Traore had space to run into. All the defenders were occupied by midfielders, which made it hard for the Atletico full-backs to defend their 1v1s.

This combination of fluid rotation between the lines and intricate passing between the five players in attack made it hard to defend and stop Barca's attack. The system used when in position was 3-2-5, a common attacking system which Pep used a lot in Barcelona as well as in Manchester City.

Xavi's Tactics Off Possession

We will stay in the Atletico match to analyze Xavi's off-the-ball tactics. After losing possession in the build-up, the space left out by Alves was defended by one of the three centre-backs moving to the flank. Another option was the Brazilian defender coming back to his position and this allowed Busquets to return to his holding midfield position as a single pivot. Xavi used zonal marking to make sure Los Rojiblancos did not play their way out of his defense.

While out of possession and the opposition slow in their buildup, Xavi instructed his men to hold their defensive line high. This cramped the playing area for Atletico Madrid and reduced the space between the lines. Once the ball broke between the lines, the midfield started to press, isolating the player with the ball forcing a mistake.

After a momentous El Clasico victory, people were able to sense the vibe in this team similar to that of Pep's Barcelona. Both Xavi and Pep were some of the greatest midfielders of their generation, captaining the Catalan giants. Both are club legends and both have made a comeback to manage when the club has hit a low point.

But Pep Guardiola went on to create probably the greatest club team, and only time will tell if history will repeat itself. But as of now Xavi and Barcelona are moving in the right direction.

